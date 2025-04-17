Pionk signs 6-year, $42 million contract with Jets

Defenseman had 39 points this season, could have been unrestricted free agent

Neal Pionk WPG extension

© Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Neal Pionk signed a six-year, $42 million contract with the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday. It has an average annual value of $7 million.

The 29-year-old defenseman had 39 points (10 goals, 29 assists) in 69 regular-season games for the Jets (56-22-4), who won the Presidents’ Trophy as the top team in the NHL and will face the St. Louis Blues in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Game 1 of that Western Conference First Round series will be played at Canada Life Centre on Saturday (6 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, MAX, FDSNMW).

Pionk could have become an unrestricted free agent July 1; he was in the last of a four-year, $23.5 million contract he signed with Winnipeg on Aug. 11, 2021.

Pionk, who was not drafted, has 256 points (44 goals, 212 assists) in 536 regular-season games with the Jets and New York Rangers, and 14 assists in 22 playoff games.

