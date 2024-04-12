National Hockey Card Day to take place April 13

National Hockey Card Day will be celebrating its 15th year Saturday, and what better way to enjoy it than with free hockey cards?

Fans can go to one of more than 700 hobby shops across the United States and Canada to get a free pack of cards. The checklist contains 51 cards (10 Prominent Rookies, 10 Hockey Superstars, 10 Legends on Ice, 10 Victory Black Rookies, 10 Mascots and one Rookie Moments cards). Those who purchase at least $10 of Upper Deck product at these stores will receive a special Connor Bedard Rookie Moments card, while supplies last.

Fans should also be on the lookout for rare player and mascot autograph cards.

There are also a number of retail shops that will be participating in National Hockey Card Day, offering free nine-card sheets of NHL players, with three total sheets to collect.

"Upper Deck is ecstatic to celebrate the 15th anniversary of National Hockey Card Day and are proud to provide the collecting community an annual event that hockey fans of all ages can look forward to," said Paul Nguyen, senior marketing manager of Upper Deck. "Interest in hockey cards is at an all-time high right now and we're thrilled fans have this opportunity to start and grow their collections."

There are three chances to collect Bedard, the No. 1 pick by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2023 NHL Draft, during National Hockey Card Day; he has a Prominent Rookies card, a Victory Black Rookies card and a Rookie Moments card.

This is the second year that the program will [also be international], with Australia, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, Korea and Sweden participating.

"Together with Upper Deck, we celebrate these amazing rookies, superstars, legends and mascots of the National Hockey League as we bring them to life on FREE hockey cards on National Hockey Card Day," NHL group vice president of consumer products Dave McCarthy said. "This is an excellent opportunity for our fans to get closer to the game they love through these exclusive hockey trading cards from Upper Deck."

Fans are encouraged to share pictures of their cards on social media with the hashtag #NHCD.