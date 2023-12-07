Barrie discusses future with Predators ahead of likely being scratched again 

NASHVILLE -- Tyson Barrie said he is trying to not be a distraction to the Nashville Predators amid questions about his future with the team.

The defenseman, who is likely going to be a healthy scratch on Thursday for the third time in the past four games, responded to reports he is looking for a trade. “Well, if we’re getting into it, I’m in the stands so it doesn’t really feel like a great fit,” Barrie said Thursday. “My goal is to be playing hockey. Whether that’s here or elsewhere is up for the powers that be to decide. I pride myself on being a good teammate and a good person, first and foremost. I’m trying to stick to that.”

Barrie, who has played in 791 NHL games, was a healthy scratch on Dec. 2 and Dec. 3, but got back into the lineup for a 4-3 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday. He is likely to sit again Thursday when the Predators host the Tampa Bay Lighting at Bridgestone Arena (8 p.m. ET; BSSUN, BSSO).

Barrie’s role has been reduced mostly due to the emergence of Spencer Stastney, who was recalled from Milwaukee of the American Hockey League on Nov. 18, and the return of Luke Schenn from injury on Nov. 26.

Barrie began the season on the top power play unit alongside defenseman Roman Josi and has since been taken off.

Nashville general manager Barry Trotz, who has coached the Predators, Washington Capitals and New York Islanders, said on 102.5 The Game in Nashville that players react differently to being a healthy scratch.

“Just with what we did with our defense, how they’ve played, how we play in terms of system, [Barrie] felt he wasn’t quite fitting in,” Trotz said. “The other night when he was healthy scratched, I think that was the first time in his career. Different players react to it differently.

“I didn’t like the way he reacted to it. You see around the League, I sat out [Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin] once, and think about that.”

Barrie joined the Predators last season, coming from the Edmonton Oilers as part of the trade that saw Mattias Ekholm go to the Oilers on Feb. 28. He’s in the final season of a three-year contract he signed with Edmonton on July 28, 2021.

“I think the player, just being in the final year of his contract, feels that he’s got to be playing on a regular basis,” Trotz said. “Or if it’s not a fit, maybe look for other opportunities.”

The Predators (13-12-0) played 11 forwards and seven defensemen in the win against the Blackhawks. Barrie had one assist in 11:07 of ice time.

“With Tyson, he’s been a pro,” Predators coach Andrew Brunette said. “I think that’s all you can ask as long as it’s not a disruption in our locker room. I know there’s noise outside, and there’s always going to be noise when a veteran player sits out. I look at it more like I’ve got to do what’s best for the group.

“Like I said, Tyson has been a pro. He just hasn’t played up to my expectation of him. I hope maybe this reenergizes and refocuses him to play a little bit better, but I believe there’s more there and we’ll try to find a way to get more out of him.”

Barrie said he and Brunette have had discussions about why he’s been out of the lineup. He has 10 points, all assists, in 23 games this season. Barrie, who has 500 points (108 goals, 392 assists) in 13 seasons with the Colorado Avalanche, Toronto Maple Leafs, Oilers and Predators, has spent most of the season on the Predators’ third defense pairing alongside either Stastney or Jeremy Lauzon.

“I feel like I’ve had some good moments and then pretty mediocre, so I understand where they’re coming from,” Barrie said. “It’s a tough one for me. First time in a long time since this has happened. I don’t know, I’m trying not to really air it out in the media. Just going to keep it to myself.”

Barrie made it clear Thursday that he didn’t want to be a distraction.

“I’ve got some great friends in this room and we’ve got a great group of young guys,” Barrie said. “I think, for the most part, I’m pretty well-liked so guys are rooting for me. I’m coming in with a smile on my face and working hard. The goal is to get wins here. The boys are playing great and working hard toward making the playoffs, so I’m certainly not looking to be a distraction.”