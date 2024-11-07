Predators’ patience being tested by early-season struggles

WASHINGTON -- The Nashville Predators agreed their effort, if not the result, was better.

The issue for the Predators, though, is they haven’t had enough efforts this season like the one they put forth in their 3-2 loss to the Washington Capitals at Capital One on Wednesday. They’ve won just four of their first 13 games (4-8-1) and are 1-3-1 in their past five after they appeared to be getting on track with three straight wins.

This time, the difference was Alex Ovechkin’s goal -- the 861st of his NHL career and the 130th game-winner -- that broke a 2-2 tie at 10:25 of the third period.

“That effort and the work ethic, that’s the style of play that we want and probably one of the better efforts of the year,” forward Steven Stamkos said. “It’s tough when you don’t get rewarded in those games, but these are the games that hopefully you can build on.”

It won’t get easier for Nashville when it visits the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SCRIPPS), but this is the hole it has dug for itself. Expectations were raised when the Predators signed three of the biggest names on the unrestricted free market on July 1: Stamkos (four-year, $32 million contract; $ 8 million average annual value), forward Jonathan Marchessault (five-year, $27.5 million contract; $5.5 million AAV) and defenseman Brady Skjei (seven-year, $49 million contract; $7 million AAV).

But there has been an adjustment period that is testing their patience, particularly offensively. The Predators are averaging 2.38 goals per game, tied with the Edmonton Oilers for 29th.

“I just think we don’t have enough chemistry on all our lines,” general manager Barry Trotz told NHL.com. “Our penalty kill has been good. Power play, I would say, has been acceptable. Our face-offs are good. Our 5-on-5 play overall has improved defensively since the start of the year.

“But we haven’t scored a lot of goals.”

Stamkos, who had 1,137 points (555 goals, 582 assists) in 1,082 games in his first 16 NHL seasons, all with the Tampa Bay Lightning, has scored three goals in 13 games. Marchessault, who scored an NHL career-high 42 goals in 82 games with the Vegas Golden Knights last season, has two goals in 13 games.

Stamkos is showing signs of heating up, though, after scoring twice in the past three games, including his redirection goal that tied the score 2-2 at 15:34 of the second period Wednesday.

“I thought that was probably his best game,” Predators coach Andrew Brunette said. “I really thought he was on the puck, and he had the puck. He just seemed in sync a little bit. That's really good to see.”