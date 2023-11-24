Predators score 8, defeat Blues for 4th straight win

O'Reilly, who spent five seasons with St. Louis (2018-23) and won the Stanley Cup and Conn Smythe Trophy as MVP of the playoffs in 2019 before being traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Feb. 17, signed a four-year contract with the Predators on July 1.

Filip Forsberg and Luke Evangelista each scored twice and had an assist, and Kiefer Sherwood had a goal and two assists for the Predators (9-10-0), who have won four straight. Kevin Lankinen made 36 saves.

Robert Thomas and Pavel Buchnevich each had a goal and an assist for St. Louis (10-8-1), which had won two in a row. Joel Hofer allowed four goals on 15 shots before being pulled in the second period. Jordan Binnington allowed four goals on 20 shots in relief.

The Predators scored twice in 28 seconds when Forsberg gave them a 1-0 lead at 6:57 of the first period on a loose puck near the goal line Hofer thought he had covered up but didn't, and Yakov Trenin made it 2-0 at 7:25 off a 3-on-1 that Hofer inadvertently kicked into his own net. A video review confirmed that the puck had completed crossed the goal line.

Evangelista made it 3-0 at 13:53 when a pass caromed off a skate in the slot to him at the side of the net.

Buchnevich cut the lead to 3-1 scoring from the low slot off a pass from Marco Scandella.

Spencer Stastney's first NHL goal made it 4-1 at 2:45 of the second period on a wrist shot from the high slot. Hofer was pulled after the goal.

O'Reilly scored on a 5-on-3 power-play at 4:46 for a 5-1 lead on a backdoor tap-in.

Evangelista made it 6-1 at 6:00 on a second attempt from the slot after his initial shot was blocked.

Thomas made it 6-2 at 10:17 with a wrist shot from the left circle.

Forsberg gave Nashville a 7-2 lead at 17:29 on a quick shot from the slot, his ninth goal in seven games.

Jake Neighbours scored St. Louis' first power-play goal at home this season when he tipped in Torey Krug's point shot at 5:23 of the third period to make it 7-3.

Sherwood scored to make it 8-3 at 12:42.