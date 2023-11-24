Latest News

Samuel Girard of Colorado enters NHL/NHLPA player assistance program

Montreal Canadiens San Jose Sharks game recap November 24

Los Angeles Kings Anaheim Ducks game recap November 24 

Toronto Maple Leafs Chicago Blackhawks game recap November 24

Edmonton Oilers Washington Capitals game recap November 24

Columbus Blue Jackets New Jersey Devils game recap November 24

New York Rangers Philadelphia Flyers game recap November 24

Detroit Red Wings Boston Bruins game recap November 24

St. Louis gives Ryan O'Reilly painting for 1000th game

Vasilevskiy to make season debut for Lightning tonight

NHL Buzz news and notes November 24

Bowness to return, coach Jets at Panthers

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Fantasy spin NHL EDGE stats November 24

nhl fantasy hockey top 25 goaltender rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Weekes Pluses, Minuses for TNT games Friday

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Predators score 8, defeat Blues for 4th straight win

O'Reilly gets goal in return to St. Louis; Forsberg, Evangelista each has two goals for Nashville

Recap: Predators at Blues 11.24.23

By Lou Korac
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ST. LOUIS -- Ryan O'Reilly scored for the Nashville Predators in an 8-3 win against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Friday in his first game against the Blues since he was traded from them last season.

O'Reilly, who spent five seasons with St. Louis (2018-23) and won the Stanley Cup and Conn Smythe Trophy as MVP of the playoffs in 2019 before being traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Feb. 17, signed a four-year contract with the Predators on July 1.

Filip Forsberg and Luke Evangelista each scored twice and had an assist, and Kiefer Sherwood had a goal and two assists for the Predators (9-10-0), who have won four straight. Kevin Lankinen made 36 saves.

Robert Thomas and Pavel Buchnevich each had a goal and an assist for St. Louis (10-8-1), which had won two in a row. Joel Hofer allowed four goals on 15 shots before being pulled in the second period. Jordan Binnington allowed four goals on 20 shots in relief.

The Predators scored twice in 28 seconds when Forsberg gave them a 1-0 lead at 6:57 of the first period on a loose puck near the goal line Hofer thought he had covered up but didn't, and Yakov Trenin made it 2-0 at 7:25 off a 3-on-1 that Hofer inadvertently kicked into his own net. A video review confirmed that the puck had completed crossed the goal line.

Evangelista made it 3-0 at 13:53 when a pass caromed off a skate in the slot to him at the side of the net.

Buchnevich cut the lead to 3-1 scoring from the low slot off a pass from Marco Scandella.

Spencer Stastney's first NHL goal made it 4-1 at 2:45 of the second period on a wrist shot from the high slot. Hofer was pulled after the goal.

O'Reilly scored on a 5-on-3 power-play at 4:46 for a 5-1 lead on a backdoor tap-in.

Evangelista made it 6-1 at 6:00 on a second attempt from the slot after his initial shot was blocked.

Thomas made it 6-2 at 10:17 with a wrist shot from the left circle.

Forsberg gave Nashville a 7-2 lead at 17:29 on a quick shot from the slot, his ninth goal in seven games.

Jake Neighbours scored St. Louis' first power-play goal at home this season when he tipped in Torey Krug's point shot at 5:23 of the third period to make it 7-3.

Sherwood scored to make it 8-3 at 12:42.