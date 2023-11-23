Predators at Blues

PREDATORS (8-10-0) at BLUES (10-7-1)
3 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSMW
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist
Kiefer Sherwood -- Juuso Parssinen -- Luke Evangelista
Yakov Trenin -- Colton Sissons -- Liam Foudy
Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Philip Tomasino
Ryan McDonagh -- Roman Josi
Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier
Spencer Stastney -- Tyson Barrie
Juuse Saros
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Dante Fabbro
Injured: Luke Schenn (lower body), Tommy Novak (upper body), Cody Glass (upper body)
Blues projected lineup
Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou
Brandon Saad -- Brayden Schenn -- Jake Neighbours
Alexey Toropchenko -- Kevin Hayes -- Kasperi Kapanen
Sammy Blais -- Nikita Alexandrov -- Oskar Sundqvist
Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko
Torey Krug -- Justin Faulk
Marco Scandella -- Scott Perunovich
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Jakub Vrana, Robert Bortuzzo, Tyler Tucker
Injured: None
Status report: Luke Schenn, a defenseman, has resumed skating but is expected to miss his 18th straight game. ... Fabbro, a defenseman, could be a healthy scratch for the second straight game. ... Binnington could start despite being pulled in the second period of a 6-5 win against the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday, when he allowed five goals on 13 shots.