Predators at Blues

PREDATORS (8-10-0) at BLUES (10-7-1)

3 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSMW

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist

Kiefer Sherwood -- Juuso Parssinen -- Luke Evangelista

Yakov Trenin -- Colton Sissons -- Liam Foudy

Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Philip Tomasino

Ryan McDonagh -- Roman Josi

Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier

Spencer Stastney -- Tyson Barrie

Juuse Saros

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Dante Fabbro

Injured: Luke Schenn (lower body), Tommy Novak (upper body), Cody Glass (upper body)

Blues projected lineup

Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou

Brandon Saad -- Brayden Schenn -- Jake Neighbours

Alexey Toropchenko -- Kevin Hayes -- Kasperi Kapanen

Sammy Blais -- Nikita Alexandrov -- Oskar Sundqvist

Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko

Torey Krug -- Justin Faulk

Marco Scandella -- Scott Perunovich

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Jakub Vrana, Robert Bortuzzo, Tyler Tucker

Injured: None

Status report: Luke Schenn, a defenseman, has resumed skating but is expected to miss his 18th straight game. ... Fabbro, a defenseman, could be a healthy scratch for the second straight game. ... Binnington could start despite being pulled in the second period of a 6-5 win against the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday, when he allowed five goals on 13 shots.