Daccord makes 24 saves, Kraken shut out Predators

Stephenson has 3 assists for Seattle, which has won 5 of 6; Nashville gets blanked for 2nd time in past 3 games

Predators at Kraken | Recap

By Darren Brown
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SEATTLE -- Joey Daccord made 24 saves for the Seattle Kraken in a 3-0 win against the Nashville Predators at Climate Pledge Arena on Wednesday.

Brandon Montour had a goal and an assist, and Chandler Stephenson had three assists for the Kraken (10-9-1), who have won five of their past six. Daccord’s shutout was his first of the season and fourth of his career.

Juuse Saros made 33 saves for the Predators (6-11-3), who closed out their five-game road trip with a 1-2-2 record. It was the fourth time Nashville has been shut out this season and second time in the past three games.

Daniel Sprong gave the Kraken a 1-0 lead at 15:55 of the second period, tapping in Stephenson's slick backhanded feed at the top of the crease into an open net behind Saros.

Montour pushed it to 2-0 just 23 seconds into the third period, redirecting Stephenson’s cross-crease pass over Saros’ outstretched left pad on the rush.

Tommy Novak appeared to cut it to 2-1 at 10:39 of the third, but video review confirmed a clear kicking motion as he tried to put in a centering pass from Alexandre Carrier at the top of the crease.

Yanni Gourde added an empty-net goal at for the 3-0 final at 17:17.

NSH@SEA: Daccord stops 24, shutting down the Predators

