Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

O'Reilly, Preds Foundation Introduce 90's Mighty RO'R Program

Barkov continues to bring joy to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital

Mangiapane Launches Mange's Breadsticks

NHL Buzz: Carlsson to make NHL debut for Ducks

NHL On Tap News and Notes October 19

ESPN NHL ratings up big from 2022-23 season

Added scoring depth has Red Wings off to fast start

Brotherly love highlighted on NCAA hockey rosters this season

nhl fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings pools

Super 16: Golden Knights unanimous No. 1

nhl fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings pools

NHL Fantasy Hockey Top 200 Player Rankings

nhl fantasy hockey top 25 goaltender rankings pools

Red Wings hold off Penguins for 3rd straight win

Norris scores twice in season debut, Senators ease past Capitals

Connor Bedard set to play against Nathan MacKinnon Colorado Avalanche

Andersen leaves Hurricanes game after taking shot off mask

Predators at Rangers

PREDATORS (1-3-0) at RANGERS (2-1-0)

7 p.m. ET; MSG, BSSO

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Juuso Parssinen

Gustav Nyquist -- Cody Glass -- Colton Sissons

Kiefer Sherwood -- Tommy Novak -- Luke Evangelista

Yakov Trenin -- Michael McCarron -- Cole Smith

Roman Josi -- Dante Fabbro

Ryan McDonagh -- Alexandre Carrier

Jeremy Lauzon -- Tyson Barrie

Juuse Saros

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Philip Tomasino, Samuel Fagemo

Injured: Luke Schenn (lower body)

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Kaapo Kakko

Artemi Panarin -- Filip Chytil -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Vincent Trocheck -- Blake Wheeler

Barclay Goodrow -- Nick Bonino -- Jimmy Vesey

Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox

K'Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba

Erik Gustafsson -- Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick 

Scratched: Zac Jones, Tyler Pitlick

Injured: None

Status report

McCarron will make his season debut, replacing Tomasino in the Predators lineup. … Sissons will move up from fourth line center to take Tomasino's spot as the second-line right wing. … Bonino participated in the Rangers' morning skate Thursday and will be a game-time decision, coach Peter Laviolette said. Bonino didn't practice Wednesday because of a lower-body injury and was listed as day to day by the Rangers. … If Bonino can't play, Goodrow would center the fourth line with Vesey at left wing and Pitlick at right wing. If he can, Pitlick is expected to be scratched for Vesey, who didn't play in the Rangers' 2-1 win against the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday.