Predators at Rangers

PREDATORS (1-3-0) at RANGERS (2-1-0)

7 p.m. ET; MSG, BSSO

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Juuso Parssinen

Gustav Nyquist -- Cody Glass -- Colton Sissons

Kiefer Sherwood -- Tommy Novak -- Luke Evangelista

Yakov Trenin -- Michael McCarron -- Cole Smith

Roman Josi -- Dante Fabbro

Ryan McDonagh -- Alexandre Carrier

Jeremy Lauzon -- Tyson Barrie

Juuse Saros

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Philip Tomasino, Samuel Fagemo

Injured: Luke Schenn (lower body)

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Kaapo Kakko

Artemi Panarin -- Filip Chytil -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Vincent Trocheck -- Blake Wheeler

Barclay Goodrow -- Nick Bonino -- Jimmy Vesey

Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox

K'Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba

Erik Gustafsson -- Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Zac Jones, Tyler Pitlick

Injured: None

Status report

McCarron will make his season debut, replacing Tomasino in the Predators lineup. … Sissons will move up from fourth line center to take Tomasino's spot as the second-line right wing. … Bonino participated in the Rangers' morning skate Thursday and will be a game-time decision, coach Peter Laviolette said. Bonino didn't practice Wednesday because of a lower-body injury and was listed as day to day by the Rangers. … If Bonino can't play, Goodrow would center the fourth line with Vesey at left wing and Pitlick at right wing. If he can, Pitlick is expected to be scratched for Vesey, who didn't play in the Rangers' 2-1 win against the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday.