Predators at Rangers

PREDATORS (1-3-0) at RANGERS (2-1-0)
7 p.m. ET; MSG, BSSO
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Juuso Parssinen
Gustav Nyquist -- Cody Glass -- Colton Sissons
Kiefer Sherwood -- Tommy Novak -- Luke Evangelista
Yakov Trenin -- Michael McCarron -- Cole Smith
Roman Josi -- Dante Fabbro
Ryan McDonagh -- Alexandre Carrier
Jeremy Lauzon -- Tyson Barrie
Juuse Saros
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Philip Tomasino, Samuel Fagemo
Injured: Luke Schenn (lower body)
Rangers projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Kaapo Kakko
Artemi Panarin -- Filip Chytil -- Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle -- Vincent Trocheck -- Blake Wheeler
Barclay Goodrow -- Nick Bonino -- Jimmy Vesey
Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox
K'Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba
Erik Gustafsson -- Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Zac Jones, Tyler Pitlick
Injured: None
Status report
McCarron will make his season debut, replacing Tomasino in the Predators lineup. … Sissons will move up from fourth line center to take Tomasino's spot as the second-line right wing. … Bonino participated in the Rangers' morning skate Thursday and will be a game-time decision, coach Peter Laviolette said. Bonino didn't practice Wednesday because of a lower-body injury and was listed as day to day by the Rangers. … If Bonino can't play, Goodrow would center the fourth line with Vesey at left wing and Pitlick at right wing. If he can, Pitlick is expected to be scratched for Vesey, who didn't play in the Rangers' 2-1 win against the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday.