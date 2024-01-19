LOS ANGELES -- Ryan O'Reilly had a goal and an assist for the Nashville Predators, who handed the Los Angeles Kings their 10th loss in 11 games with a 2-1 win at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday.
O’Reilly has goal, assist in Predators win against Kings
Saros makes 33 saves; Los Angeles has lost 10 of 11
Gustav Nyquist also scored, and Roman Josi had an assist for the fifth straight game for the Predators (25-19-1), who have won three of four. Juuse Saros made 33 saves.
Drew Doughty scored for the Kings (21-13-8), who are 1-6-4 in their past 11 games. David Rittich made 31 saves.
O’Reilly gave the Predators a 1-0 lead on the power play with a redirection in front off Josi’s shot from the point at 7:56 of the second period.
Doughty's power-play goal, a one-timer through traffic from the high slot, tied it 1-1 at 8:52.
Nyquist gave Nashville a 2-1 lead at 13:40, putting in a rebound from the bottom of the left circle off Luke Schenn’s shot from the right point.