Predators at Oilers projected lineups

By NHL.com
PREDATORS (19-18-4) at OILERS (20-16-6)

9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, FDSNSO

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Luke Evangelista

Michael Bunting -- Erik Haula -- Steven Stamkos

Reid Schaefer -- Michael McCarron -- Cole Smith

Tyson Jost -- Fedor Svechkov

Roman Josi -- Nick Perbix

Brady Skjei -- Adam Wilsby

Nicolas Hague -- Nick Blankenburg

Justin Barron

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Matthew Wood

Injured: Zachary L’Heureux (lower body), Jonathan Marchessault (lower body), Cole Smith (upper body), Ozzy Wiesblatt (upper body)

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Kasperi Kapanen

Isaac Howard -- Adam Henrique -- Jack Roslovic

Mattias Janmark -- Curtis Lazar -- Matt Savoie

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Alec Regula

Spencer Stastney -- Ty Emberson

Connor Ingram

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Trent Frederic, Andrew Mangiapane, Riley Stillman

Injured: Tristan Jarry (lower body), Kasperi Kapanen (knee), Jake Walman (undisclosed)

Status report

The Predators held an optional morning skate. Coach Andrew Burnette said it would be a game-time decision on whether they will again use 11 forwards and seven defensemen like their 4-3 win at the Calgary Flames on Saturday. ... The Oilers also held an optional morning skate. Kapanen will return from a knee injury; it will be his first game since Oct. 19. ... Lazar will replace Frederic at forward.

