Predators at Oilers projected lineups

PREDATORS (19-18-4) at OILERS (20-16-6)
9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, FDSNSO
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Luke Evangelista
Michael Bunting -- Erik Haula -- Steven Stamkos
Reid Schaefer -- Michael McCarron -- Cole Smith
Tyson Jost -- Fedor Svechkov
Roman Josi -- Nick Perbix
Brady Skjei -- Adam Wilsby
Nicolas Hague -- Nick Blankenburg
Justin Barron
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Matthew Wood
Injured: Zachary L’Heureux (lower body), Jonathan Marchessault (lower body), Cole Smith (upper body), Ozzy Wiesblatt (upper body)
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Kasperi Kapanen
Isaac Howard -- Adam Henrique -- Jack Roslovic
Mattias Janmark -- Curtis Lazar -- Matt Savoie
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Alec Regula
Spencer Stastney -- Ty Emberson
Connor Ingram
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Trent Frederic, Andrew Mangiapane, Riley Stillman
Injured: Tristan Jarry (lower body), Kasperi Kapanen (knee), Jake Walman (undisclosed)
Status report
The Predators held an optional morning skate. Coach Andrew Burnette said it would be a game-time decision on whether they will again use 11 forwards and seven defensemen like their 4-3 win at the Calgary Flames on Saturday. ... The Oilers also held an optional morning skate. Kapanen will return from a knee injury; it will be his first game since Oct. 19. ... Lazar will replace Frederic at forward.