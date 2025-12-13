Predators at Avalanche projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

PREDATORS (12-14-4) at AVALANCHE (22-2-7)

9 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, KTVD, ALT

Predators projected lineup

Steven Stamkos -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Luke Evangelista

Filip Forsberg -- Fedor Svechkov -- Matthew Wood

Michael Bunting -- Erik Haula -- Jonathan Marchessault

Reid Schaefer -- Michael McCarron -- Tyson Jost

Nicolas Hague -- Roman Josi

Brady Skjei -- Nick Perbix

Adam Wilsby -- Nick Blankenburg

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: None

Injured: Ozzy Wiesblatt (upper body), Cole Smith (lower body), Justin Barron (lower body)

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas

Gabriel Landeskog -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin

Victor Olofsson -- Ross Colton -- Gavin Brindley

Parker Kelly -- Jack Drury -- Joel Kiviranta

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Josh Manson -- Brent Burns

Samuel Girard -- Sam Malinski

Scott Wedgewood

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: Zakhar Bardakov

Injured: Logan O’Connor (hip surgery)

Status report

The Predators did not hold a morning skate Saturday. ... Jost will play after being a healthy scratch the past two games. ... Nashville traded defenseman Spencer Stastney to the Edmonton Oilers on Friday for a third-round pick in trhe 2027 NHL Draft. ... Kiviranta will play after leaving in the first period of a 6-2 win against the Florida Panthers on Thursday because of an eye issue.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Hughes traded to Wild by Canucks in blockbuster deal 

Hedman to have elbow procedure for Lightning, out until February

Jarry ready for 'fun challenge' following trade to Oilers

Rousseau dies at 85, 4-time Stanley Cup winner with Canadiens

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

NHL Status Report: Bedard out for Blackhawks against Red Wings

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Schmaltz has 3 points, Mammoth defeat Kraken to end 3-game skid

Canucks move quickly to make most out of Hughes trade in deal with Wild

NHL EDGE stats: Hughes trade boosts Wild’s Stanley Cup chances

NHL Status Report: Bedard out for Blackhawks against Red Wings

Mailloux scores 1st goal with Blues in win against Blackhawks

List of NHL captains

2025-26 NHL Trade Tracker

Ducks' Gauthier goes deep at MLB Network's Studio 42

Skinner’s postseason experience helped Jarry trade make 'sense' for Penguins 

European notebook: 2025 NHL Draft prospects off to fast starts