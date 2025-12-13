Predators at Avalanche projected lineups

PREDATORS (12-14-4) at AVALANCHE (22-2-7)

9 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, KTVD, ALT

Predators projected lineup

Steven Stamkos -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Luke Evangelista

Filip Forsberg -- Fedor Svechkov -- Matthew Wood

Michael Bunting -- Erik Haula -- Jonathan Marchessault

Reid Schaefer -- Michael McCarron -- Tyson Jost

Nicolas Hague -- Roman Josi

Brady Skjei -- Nick Perbix

Adam Wilsby -- Nick Blankenburg

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: None

Injured: Ozzy Wiesblatt (upper body), Cole Smith (lower body), Justin Barron (lower body)

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas

Gabriel Landeskog -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin

Victor Olofsson -- Ross Colton -- Gavin Brindley

Parker Kelly -- Jack Drury -- Joel Kiviranta

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Josh Manson -- Brent Burns

Samuel Girard -- Sam Malinski

Scott Wedgewood

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: Zakhar Bardakov

Injured: Logan O’Connor (hip surgery)

Status report

The Predators did not hold a morning skate Saturday. ... Jost will play after being a healthy scratch the past two games. ... Nashville traded defenseman Spencer Stastney to the Edmonton Oilers on Friday for a third-round pick in trhe 2027 NHL Draft. ... Kiviranta will play after leaving in the first period of a 6-2 win against the Florida Panthers on Thursday because of an eye issue.