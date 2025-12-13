Predators at Avalanche projected lineups

PREDATORS (12-14-4) at AVALANCHE (22-2-7)
9 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, KTVD, ALT
Predators projected lineup
Steven Stamkos -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Luke Evangelista
Filip Forsberg -- Fedor Svechkov -- Matthew Wood
Michael Bunting -- Erik Haula -- Jonathan Marchessault
Reid Schaefer -- Michael McCarron -- Tyson Jost
Nicolas Hague -- Roman Josi
Brady Skjei -- Nick Perbix
Adam Wilsby -- Nick Blankenburg
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: None
Injured: Ozzy Wiesblatt (upper body), Cole Smith (lower body), Justin Barron (lower body)
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas
Gabriel Landeskog -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin
Victor Olofsson -- Ross Colton -- Gavin Brindley
Parker Kelly -- Jack Drury -- Joel Kiviranta
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Josh Manson -- Brent Burns
Samuel Girard -- Sam Malinski
Scott Wedgewood
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scratched: Zakhar Bardakov
Injured: Logan O’Connor (hip surgery)
Status report
The Predators did not hold a morning skate Saturday. ... Jost will play after being a healthy scratch the past two games. ... Nashville traded defenseman Spencer Stastney to the Edmonton Oilers on Friday for a third-round pick in trhe 2027 NHL Draft. ... Kiviranta will play after leaving in the first period of a 6-2 win against the Florida Panthers on Thursday because of an eye issue.