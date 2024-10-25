Predators at Blackhawks projected lineups

PREDATORS (1-5-0) at BLACKHAWKS (2-4-1)
8:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist
Steven Stamkos -- Colton Sissons -- Jonathan Marchessault
Mark Jankowski -- Tommy Novak -- Luke Evangelista
Zachary L'Heureux -- Michael McCarron -- Cole Smith
Brady Skjei -- Roman Josi
Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier
Marc Del Gaizo -- Luke Schenn
Juuse Saros
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Juuso Parssinen, Philip Tomasino, Dante Fabbro
Injured: None
Blackhawks projected lineup
Nick Foligno -- Connor Bedard -- Teuvo Teravainen
Taylor Hall -- Philipp Kurashev -- Tyler Bertuzzi
Ilya Mikheyev -- Jason Dickinson – Ryan Donato
Patrick Maroon -- Lukas Reichel -- Craig Smith
Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones
Wyatt Kaiser -- Connor Murphy
Nolan Allan -- T.J. Brodie
Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Isaak Phillips, Andreas Athansiou, Joey Anderson
Injured: Alec Martinez (lower body)
Status report
The Predators did not hold a morning skate Friday; With a home game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday, each Nashville goalie is expected start one of the two games. ... The Blackhawks held an optional morning skate Friday. ... Kurashev returns after being a healthy scratch in a 6-3 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday ... Soderblom likely will start at the Dallas Stars on Saturday.