Predators at Blackhawks projected lineups

PREDATORS (1-5-0) at BLACKHAWKS (2-4-1)

8:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist

Steven Stamkos -- Colton Sissons -- Jonathan Marchessault

Mark Jankowski -- Tommy Novak -- Luke Evangelista

Zachary L'Heureux -- Michael McCarron -- Cole Smith

Brady Skjei -- Roman Josi

Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier

Marc Del Gaizo -- Luke Schenn

Juuse Saros

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Juuso Parssinen, Philip Tomasino, Dante Fabbro

Injured: None

Blackhawks projected lineup

Nick Foligno -- Connor Bedard -- Teuvo Teravainen

Taylor Hall -- Philipp Kurashev -- Tyler Bertuzzi

Ilya Mikheyev -- Jason Dickinson – Ryan Donato

Patrick Maroon -- Lukas Reichel -- Craig Smith

Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones

Wyatt Kaiser -- Connor Murphy

Nolan Allan -- T.J. Brodie

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Isaak Phillips, Andreas Athansiou, Joey Anderson

Injured: Alec Martinez (lower body)

Status report

The Predators did not hold a morning skate Friday; With a home game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday, each Nashville goalie is expected start one of the two games. ... The Blackhawks held an optional morning skate Friday. ... Kurashev returns after being a healthy scratch in a 6-3 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday ... Soderblom likely will start at the Dallas Stars on Saturday.

