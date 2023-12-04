Saros makes 34 saves, Predators shut down Sabres

Nashville gets 1st win in 3 games; Olofsson scores on penalty shot for Buffalo

NSH@BUF: Forsberg fires a wrist shot off the face-off

By Heather Engel
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

BUFFALO -- Juuse Saros made 34 saves to help the Nashville Predators to a 2-1 win against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Sunday.

Filip Forsberg and Yakov Trenin scored for the Predators (12-12-0), who won for the first time in three games.

Victor Olofsson scored on a penalty shot, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 27 saves for the Sabres (10-13-2), who have lost three in a row and four of their past five.

Forsberg put the Predators ahead 1-0 at 9:40 of the first period when he shot a loose puck off the face-off from the left circle into the far side of the net.

Trenin tipped a shot by Colton Sissons at the front of the net to make it 2-0 at 10:54.

Olofsson scored on a penalty shot, deking from backhand to forehand before lifting it under the crossbar to cut it to 2-1 at 10:02 of the second period. He was awarded the penalty shot after he was taken down by Jeremy Lauzon on a breakaway.

Buffalo forward Alex Tuch left the game midway through the third period with an undisclosed injury.

