Morgan Geekie finding happiness, possibly long-term home, with Bruins

BOSTON -- Morgan Geekie came into the season with hope.
It was his second season with the Boston Bruins, a place he had come to appreciate while having a career-best season in 2023-24, a place he felt settled. He had had a good summer, readying himself for a season in which he would be a restricted free agent at the end. He made it through training camp unscathed.
Then came the season opener. The Bruins were in Florida, a hurricane bearing down on the state at the same time the Florida Panthers were set to raise the banner on their Stanley Cup championship. This was a team that had bedeviled the Bruins, knocking them out of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in each of the past two years.
Geekie was ready. Until he wasn't.
"It was the first game against Florida, I had a chance with [8:01] left and I hit the crossbar," he said. "Obviously with the history with Florida and everything, I think mentally it was just, like, 'Oh, it's going to be one of these kinds of years.'
"It was a very quick assumption by me, but it just seemed to wear on me for a while. That's just how it went for the first quarter of the season. I lost it for a bit."
It would take until the 12th game of the season for Geekie to score, the 19th for him to score again, and he was scratched five times in the team’s first 16 games. On Dec. 12, after 26 games, Geekie had nine points (four goals, five assists) as he and the Bruins faltered game after game after game.
His confidence was low. His production was lower. His contract status rippled through his brain, the memory of finding out that he had not been qualified by his last team, the Seattle Kraken, on X (formerly known as Twitter) still rankling him. Normally quick to let it all roll off his back, Geekie felt the weight stick around this time.
"I think it all snowballed," he said. "I think I let it get to me pretty quickly."
But in the 41 games since, Geekie has 30 points (21 goals, nine assists). He has set an NHL career-high with 25 goals, eight more than his previous best from last season, and he has tied his NHL best with 39 points with nine games remaining, starting against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+).
"Before, he didn't have his game where it needed to be," Bruins coach Joe Sacco said. "And he'd probably be the first to tell you that. … To find your game and to find your footing, it's difficult. People always talk about confidence in this game. Well, confidence is fleeting. It doesn't matter if you're 35, have been in the League for 15 years, or you're 25.
"The way you build confidence is by being assertive, you take charge, you're making sure that your preparation is good. … If you're prepared when the opportunity comes, you've done your work, you have a chance now to grab ahold of that and that's what he's done."
He suddenly is in line to be part of whatever comes next for the Bruins, whatever the future holds for a team that shed five major pieces ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline on March 7, but which held on to Geekie.