Flyers score 6, defeat Canadiens in Shaw's debut as coach

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Flyers won their first game under coach Brad Shaw, 6-4 against the Montreal Canadiens at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday.

Shaw was promoted from assistant coach after John Tortorella was fired Thursday.

Sean Couturier and Matvei Michkov each had two goals and an assist for Philadelphia (29-36-9), which ended a six-game skid (0-5-1) and won in regulation for the first time since Feb. 25. Nicolas Deslauriers and Tyson Foerster scored, and Samuel Ersson made 26 saves.

Alex Newhook, Cole Caufield, Christian Dvorak and Patrik Laine scored, and Lane Hutson had two assists for Montreal (33-29-9), which lost its fourth straight (0-2-2). Jakub Dobes made 24 saves.

Michkov made it 1-0 at 1:55 of the first period, one-timing a pass from Travis Konecny from the left side.

Newhook scored off the rush to tie it 1-1 at 7:55. Hutson had an assist on the goal to become the fifth NHL rookie defenseman with 50 assists in a season, and the first since Gary Suter in 1985-86.

Deslauriers put the Flyers ahead 2-1 at 10:13 with his first goal since March 16, 2024.

Couturier made it 3-1 at 11:15 when Michkov's shot went off of him in front of the Montreal net.

Caufield scored from along the goal line to make it 3-2 at 2:14 of the third period.

Foerster scored his first goal in 15 games to make it 4-2 at 10:09.

Couturier scored on the power play to put the Flyers ahead 5-2 at 11:43. It ended Philadelphia's 0-for-34 drought on the man advantage.

Dvorak scored from in front to make it 5-3 at 13:34.

Michkov made it 6-3 at 13:52 on a breakaway after a turnover by Canadiens defenseman Mike Matheson.

Laine scored at 16:47 to make it 6-4.

