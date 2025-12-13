Canadiens at Rangers projected lineups

CANADIENS (16-11-3) at RANGERS (15-13-4)
7 p.m. ET; MSG, SNE, CITY, TVAS
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Zack Bolduc
Juraj Slafkovsky -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov
Josh Anderson -- Jake Evans -- Alexandre Texier
Owen Beck -- Joe Veleno -- Brendan Gallagher
Mike Matheson -- Noah Dobson
Arber Xhekaj -- Lane Hutson
Adam Engstrom -- Alexandre Carrier
Jacob Fowler
Jakub Dobes
Scratched: Jared Davidson, Jayden Struble, Sam Montembeault
Injured: Kirby Dach (broken foot), Alex Newhook (broken ankle), Kaiden Guhle (lower body), Patrik Laine (lower body)
Rangers projected lineup
Conor Sheary -- Vincent Trocheck -- J.T. Miller
Artemi Panarin -- Mika Zibanejad -- Alexis Lafreniere
Brett Berard -- Noah Laba -- Will Cuylle
Taylor Raddysh -- Sam Carrick -- Jaroslav Chmelar
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Braden Schneider
Carson Soucy -- Will Borgen
Urho Vaakanainen -- Matthew Robertson
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Scott Morrow, Jonny Brodzinski
Injured: Adam Fox (upper body), Matt Rempe (upper body), Adam Edstrom (lower body)
Status report
The Canadiens did not practice Friday and held an optional morning skate Saturday. ... Fowler will make his second straight start after being recalled from Laval of the American Hockey League on Tuesday; he made 36 saves in his NHL debut, a 4-2 win at the Pittsburgh Penguing on Thursday. ... Evans and Xhekaj, each a healthy scratches for a 4-2 win at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday, will enter the lineup for Davidson, a forward, and Struble, a defenseman. ... Rempe skated Saturday and was a full participant at practice Friday, but the forward will not play.