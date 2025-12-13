Canadiens at Rangers projected lineups

CANADIENS (16-11-3) at RANGERS (15-13-4)

7 p.m. ET; MSG, SNE, CITY, TVAS

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Zack Bolduc

Juraj Slafkovsky -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov

Josh Anderson -- Jake Evans -- Alexandre Texier

Owen Beck -- Joe Veleno -- Brendan Gallagher

Mike Matheson -- Noah Dobson

Arber Xhekaj -- Lane Hutson

Adam Engstrom -- Alexandre Carrier

Jacob Fowler

Jakub Dobes

Scratched: Jared Davidson, Jayden Struble, Sam Montembeault

Injured: Kirby Dach (broken foot), Alex Newhook (broken ankle), Kaiden Guhle (lower body), Patrik Laine (lower body)

Rangers projected lineup

Conor Sheary -- Vincent Trocheck -- J.T. Miller

Artemi Panarin -- Mika Zibanejad -- Alexis Lafreniere

Brett Berard -- Noah Laba -- Will Cuylle

Taylor Raddysh -- Sam Carrick -- Jaroslav Chmelar

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Braden Schneider

Carson Soucy -- Will Borgen

Urho Vaakanainen -- Matthew Robertson

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Scott Morrow, Jonny Brodzinski

Injured: Adam Fox (upper body), Matt Rempe (upper body), Adam Edstrom (lower body)

Status report

The Canadiens did not practice Friday and held an optional morning skate Saturday. ... Fowler will make his second straight start after being recalled from Laval of the American Hockey League on Tuesday; he made 36 saves in his NHL debut, a 4-2 win at the Pittsburgh Penguing on Thursday. ... Evans and Xhekaj, each a healthy scratches for a 4-2 win at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday, will enter the lineup for Davidson, a forward, and Struble, a defenseman. ... Rempe skated Saturday and was a full participant at practice Friday, but the forward will not play.