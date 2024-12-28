Canadiens at Panthers projected lineups

CANADIENS (14-17-3) at PANTHERS (22-12-2)

1 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, TSN2, RDS

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Alex Newhook -- Kirby Dach -- Patrik Laine

Josh Anderson -- Christian Dvorak -- Brendan Gallagher

Emil Heineman -- Jake Evans -- Joel Armia

Lane Hutson -- Mike Matheson

Kaiden Guhle -- Alexandre Carrier

Arber Xhekaj -- David Savard

Jakub Dobes

Sam Montembeault

Scratched: Michael Pezzetta, Jayden Struble, Cayden Primeau

Injured: None

Panthers projected lineup

Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Jesper Boqvist

A.J. Greer -- Tomas Nosek -- Mackie Samoskevich

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Dmitry Kulikov -- Adam Boqvist

Uvis Balinskis -- Nate Schmidt

Spencer Knight

Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: None

Injured: Niko Mikkola (upper body), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)

Status report

Laine, who left Monday’s 5-4 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets after the first period with an upper-body injury, was a full participant in Friday’s practice in Fort Lauderdale. … Dobes was recalled from AHL Laval on Friday. Coach Martin St. Louis said he would make his NHL debut against the Panthers. … Rasmus Asplund, a forward, was returned to AHL Charlotte by the Panthers. He played the past two games in place of Jesper Boqvist (upper-body injury) who will return Saturday. … Mikkola, a defenseman, left Monday’s 4-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning in the second period and did not return. He is day-to-day.