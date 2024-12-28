Canadiens at Panthers projected lineups

CANADIENS (14-17-3) at PANTHERS (22-12-2)
1 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, TSN2, RDS
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Alex Newhook -- Kirby Dach -- Patrik Laine
Josh Anderson -- Christian Dvorak -- Brendan Gallagher
Emil Heineman -- Jake Evans -- Joel Armia
Lane Hutson -- Mike Matheson
Kaiden Guhle -- Alexandre Carrier
Arber Xhekaj -- David Savard
Jakub Dobes
Sam Montembeault
Scratched: Michael Pezzetta, Jayden Struble, Cayden Primeau
Injured: None
Panthers projected lineup
Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Jesper Boqvist
A.J. Greer -- Tomas Nosek -- Mackie Samoskevich
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Dmitry Kulikov -- Adam Boqvist
Uvis Balinskis -- Nate Schmidt
Spencer Knight
Sergei Bobrovsky
Scratched: None
Injured: Niko Mikkola (upper body), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)
Status report
Laine, who left Monday’s 5-4 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets after the first period with an upper-body injury, was a full participant in Friday’s practice in Fort Lauderdale. … Dobes was recalled from AHL Laval on Friday. Coach Martin St. Louis said he would make his NHL debut against the Panthers. … Rasmus Asplund, a forward, was returned to AHL Charlotte by the Panthers. He played the past two games in place of Jesper Boqvist (upper-body injury) who will return Saturday. … Mikkola, a defenseman, left Monday’s 4-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning in the second period and did not return. He is day-to-day.