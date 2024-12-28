Canadiens at Panthers projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

CANADIENS (14-17-3) at PANTHERS (22-12-2)

1 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, TSN2, RDS

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Alex Newhook -- Kirby Dach -- Patrik Laine

Josh Anderson -- Christian Dvorak -- Brendan Gallagher

Emil Heineman -- Jake Evans -- Joel Armia

Lane Hutson -- Mike Matheson

Kaiden Guhle -- Alexandre Carrier

Arber Xhekaj -- David Savard

Jakub Dobes

Sam Montembeault

Scratched: Michael Pezzetta, Jayden Struble, Cayden Primeau

Injured: None

Panthers projected lineup

Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Jesper Boqvist

A.J. Greer -- Tomas Nosek -- Mackie Samoskevich

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Dmitry Kulikov -- Adam Boqvist

Uvis Balinskis -- Nate Schmidt

Spencer Knight

Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: None

Injured: Niko Mikkola (upper body), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)

Status report

Laine, who left Monday’s 5-4 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets after the first period with an upper-body injury, was a full participant in Friday’s practice in Fort Lauderdale. … Dobes was recalled from AHL Laval on Friday. Coach Martin St. Louis said he would make his NHL debut against the Panthers. … Rasmus Asplund, a forward, was returned to AHL Charlotte by the Panthers. He played the past two games in place of Jesper Boqvist (upper-body injury) who will return Saturday. … Mikkola, a defenseman, left Monday’s 4-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning in the second period and did not return. He is day-to-day.

Latest News

NHL Buzz: Kaprizov out for Wild against Stars with lower-body injury

Discover NHL Winter Classic planning New Year's Eve celebration at Wrigley Field

U.S. enjoying popular new goal song during World Junior Championship

Flyers at Ducks projected lineups

World Junior Championship roundup: Slovakia edges Switzerland with late goal

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

3 'Star' keys to success for United States against Latvia at WJC

2025 World Junior Championship schedule

Blackwood signs 5-year contract with Avalanche

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Yzerman aims to get 'more from our players' after Red Wings coaching change

Ovechkin could return for Capitals at Maple Leafs on Saturday

McLellan hired as Red Wings coach, replaces Lalonde

Matthews to miss at least next 2 games for Maple Leafs with upper-body injury

Short Shifts Power Rankings: December 27

Discover NHL Winter Classic entertainment lineup revealed for Wrigley Field

4 Nations Roster Remix: 2015 Sweden team

 4 Nations Roster Remix: 2015 Canada team 