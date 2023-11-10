Latest News

Vancouver Canucks Ottawa Senators game recap November 9

Canucks defeat Senators for 5th straight win, push point streak to 9
Arizona Coyotes St. Louis Blues game recap November 9

Thomas scores in 5th straight, Blues edge Coyotes in Zucker’s return
Nashville Predators Winnipeg Jets game recap November 9

Connor scores hat trick, Jets defeat Predators for 3rd straight win
Colorado Avalanche Peter McNab broadcast booth

Avalanche name broadcast booth for late announcer McNab
Dallas Stars Columbus Blue Jackets game recap November 9

Stars score 5 straight, rally past Blue Jackets
Chicago Blackhawks Tampa Bay Lightning game recap November 9

Bedard’s 2 goals, 2 assists boost Blackhawks to win against Lightning
New York Islanders Boston Bruins game recap November 9

Coyle has hat trick, lifts Bruins past Islanders
Minnesota Wild New York Rangers game recap November 9

Lafreniere, Trocheck each has 3 points in Rangers win against Wild
Detroit Red Wings to give out Zamboni gravy boats

Red Wings to give out Zamboni gravy boats on Thanksgiving Eve
NHL Buzz news and notes november 9

NHL Buzz: Shesterkin remains out, Domingue starts for Rangers
nhl fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings
nhl fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings
nhl fantasy hockey top 25 goaltender rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
Arizona Coyotes mic up Michael Carcone toddler son

Coyotes mic up Carcone’s 4-year-old son in adorable video
NHL On Tap news and notes november 9

NHL On Tap: Surging Canucks take point, winning streak on road at Senators
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Caufield scores in OT, Canadiens top Red Wings to end 4-game skid

Wins it at 4:16, Matheson has goal, 2 assists for Montreal

Recap: Canadiens @ Red Wings 11.09.23

By Dave Hogg
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DETROIT -- Cole Caufield scored a power-play goal at 4:16 of overtime, and the Montreal Canadiens ended a four-game skid with a 3-2 win against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday.

Caufield won it when he sent a wrist shot past James Reimer from the left face-off circle. It was his fifth goal of the season.

Mike Matheson had a goal and two assists, and Sean Monahan extended his point streak to seven games for the Canadiens (6-5-2), who were 0-3-1 during the skid. Cayden Primeau made 27 saves.

Christian Fischer and J.T. Compher scored for the Red Wings (7-5-2). Reimer made 23 saves.

Matherson gave Montreal a 1-0 lead at 7:02 of the first period when he took a pass from Alex Newhook and scored from the high slot.

Monahan appeared to score a power-play goal at 12:01, but the Red Wings successfully challenged Caufield entering the zone offside.

Fischer knocked in a rebound at 16:44 for his first goal with Detroit to tie it 1-1.

Nick Suzuki put the Canadiens back in front with a power-play goal 26 seconds into the third period for his fifth of the season.

Monahan had the secondary assist to extend his point streak (four goals, three assists).

Compher tied it 2-2 at 6:06, sending a wrist shot over Primeau’s right shoulder.

Reimer stopped Suzuki on an overtime breakaway, but was called for a penalty at 3:27 after holding Caufield’s stick.