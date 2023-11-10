Caufield scores in OT, Canadiens top Red Wings to end 4-game skid

Caufield won it when he sent a wrist shot past James Reimer from the left face-off circle. It was his fifth goal of the season.

Mike Matheson had a goal and two assists, and Sean Monahan extended his point streak to seven games for the Canadiens (6-5-2), who were 0-3-1 during the skid. Cayden Primeau made 27 saves.

Christian Fischer and J.T. Compher scored for the Red Wings (7-5-2). Reimer made 23 saves.

Matherson gave Montreal a 1-0 lead at 7:02 of the first period when he took a pass from Alex Newhook and scored from the high slot.

Monahan appeared to score a power-play goal at 12:01, but the Red Wings successfully challenged Caufield entering the zone offside.

Fischer knocked in a rebound at 16:44 for his first goal with Detroit to tie it 1-1.

Nick Suzuki put the Canadiens back in front with a power-play goal 26 seconds into the third period for his fifth of the season.

Monahan had the secondary assist to extend his point streak (four goals, three assists).

Compher tied it 2-2 at 6:06, sending a wrist shot over Primeau’s right shoulder.

Reimer stopped Suzuki on an overtime breakaway, but was called for a penalty at 3:27 after holding Caufield’s stick.