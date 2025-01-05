Caufield, Dach lift Canadiens past Avalanche in shootout

Caufield and Kirby Dach each scored in the shootout, and Nick Suzuki had an assist for the Canadiens (18-18-3), who have won seven of their past 10 games and were coming off a 4-2 loss at the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday.

Jakub Dobes made 22 saves in his second career NHL game, including stopping Artturi Lehkonen on a breakaway as he came out of the penalty box at 4:10 of overtime.

Mikko Rantanen scored his 100th career power-play goal for the Avalanche (24-15-1), who had won six straight games. Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar each had an assist.

Mackenzie Blackwood made 23 saves, including on a Kaiden Guhle breakaway as he came out of the penalty box 23 seconds into the start of overtime.

Rantanen extended his current point streak to 13 games when he scored to make it 1-0 Colorado at 9:01 of the first period while on the power play. MacKinnon’s pass toward the far post deflected off Rantanen's skate as he drove to the net.

Rantanen has eight goals and 14 assists during that stretch.

Caufield tied it 1-1 when he finished a 2-on-1 with Suzuki with a wrist shot past the glove of Blackwood at 13:25 of the third period. The goal extended Caufield’s current goal streak to three games (three goals).