St. Louis to return for Canadiens against Avalanche on Tuesday

Martin St. Louis will return to the bench for the Montreal Canadiens when they visit the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena on Tuesday (9 p.m. ET; ALT, TSN2, RDS).

The Canadiens coach had been away from the team since March 16 because of family reasons. His 16-year-old son, Mason, sustained an injury while playing in a game for U15 Mid-Fairfield (Connecticut) and was hopsitalized a week later after suffering from complications from the injury.

Mason's condition has since stabilized and is recovering at the family's home in Connecticut.

“We appreciate the Canadiens organization, our fans, and the hockey community for understanding and supporting us through Mason’s injury and recovery," said St. Louis, who rejoined the team in Denver on Monday. "I would like to extend a special thank you to the doctors and nurses that cared for him during this time. I’d also like to thank everyone for respecting my family and our privacy, and I ask to please maintain a focus on the Canadiens team and the remainder of the 2023-24 season.”

Assistant coach Trevor Letowski had assumed the head coaching duties during St. Louis' absence, during which Montreal went 1-2-1 on a five-game road trip, which will conclude in Colorado.

“I’d like to thank Geoff Molson, Jeff Gorton, Kent Hughes, along with Trevor Letowski, our players, coaches, and hockey operations staff for fully understanding and facilitating my need to be with my family for the past several days,” St. Louis said. “Everyone within the Canadiens organization has been very supportive of my wife, Heather, and me as we fully focused on our son, Mason, and his recovery from a hockey injury. As parents, nothing is more important to us than our three sons: Ryan, Lucas, and Mason."

The Canadiens are 26-32-12 this season, their third under St. Louis.