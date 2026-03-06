Canadiens at Ducks projected lineups

CANADIENS (33-18-9) at DUCKS (34-24-3)

9 p.m. ET; Victory+, KCOP-13, TSN2, RDS

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Alex Newhook -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov

Zachary Bolduc -- Jake Evans -- Kirby Dach

Josh Anderson -- Phillip Danault -- Brendan Gallagher

Lane Hutson -- Noah Dobson

Mike Matheson -- Kaiden Guhle

Jayden Struble -- Alexandre Carrier

Samuel Montembeault

Jakub Dobes

Scratched: Arber Xhekaj, Joe Veleno, Alexandre Texier

Injured: Patrik Laine (lower body)

Ducks projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Leo Carlsson -- Cutter Gauthier

Alex Killorn -- Mason McTavish -- Beckett Sennecke

Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Poehling -- Ryan Strome

Ross Johnston -- Tim Washe -- Jeffrey Viel

Jackson LaCombe -- Jacob Trouba

Olen Zellweger -- Radko Gudas

Pavel Mintyukov -- Ian Moore

Lukas Dostal

Ville Husso

Scratched: Jansen Harkins, Drew Helleson, John Carlson

Injured: Mikael Granlund (upper body), Troy Terry (upper body)

Status report

The Canadiens did not hold a morning skate. … Carlson, a defenseman acquired from the Washington Capitals on Thursday for a conditional first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft and a third-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft, is expected to arrive in Anaheim later Friday but will not play. ... Granlund, a forward, took part in the morning skate but will miss his sixth straight game since getting injured while playing for Team Finland at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026; Ducks coach Joel Quenneville said Granlund could return against the St. Louis Blues on Sunday.