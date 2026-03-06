Canadiens at Ducks projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

CANADIENS (33-18-9) at DUCKS (34-24-3)

9 p.m. ET; Victory+, KCOP-13, TSN2, RDS

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Alex Newhook -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov

Zachary Bolduc -- Jake Evans -- Kirby Dach

Josh Anderson -- Phillip Danault -- Brendan Gallagher

Lane Hutson -- Noah Dobson

Mike Matheson -- Kaiden Guhle

Jayden Struble -- Alexandre Carrier

Samuel Montembeault

Jakub Dobes

Scratched: Arber Xhekaj, Joe Veleno, Alexandre Texier

Injured: Patrik Laine (lower body)

Ducks projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Leo Carlsson -- Cutter Gauthier

Alex Killorn -- Mason McTavish -- Beckett Sennecke

Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Poehling -- Ryan Strome

Ross Johnston -- Tim Washe -- Jeffrey Viel

Jackson LaCombe -- Jacob Trouba

Olen Zellweger -- Radko Gudas

Pavel Mintyukov -- Ian Moore

Lukas Dostal

Ville Husso

Scratched: Jansen Harkins, Drew Helleson, John Carlson

Injured: Mikael Granlund (upper body), Troy Terry (upper body)

Status report

The Canadiens did not hold a morning skate. … Carlson, a defenseman acquired from the Washington Capitals on Thursday for a conditional first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft and a third-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft, is expected to arrive in Anaheim later Friday but will not play. ... Granlund, a forward, took part in the morning skate but will miss his sixth straight game since getting injured while playing for Team Finland at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026; Ducks coach Joel Quenneville said Granlund could return against the St. Louis Blues on Sunday.

Latest News

2025-26 NHL Trade Tracker

Faulk traded to Red Wings by Blues for Holl, 2026 Draft picks

NHL On Tap: Stars face Avalanche seeking 11th consecutive win

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Kristen Bowness making big impact on family business with Mammoth

NHL Trade Deadline live blog

Schenn says he’s been sent to Islanders from Blues

Pageau signs 3-year contract to stay with Islanders

NHL Status Report: Hintz likely back for Stars against Avalanche

Fantasy spin on 2026 NHL Trade Deadline

Eberle signs 2-year contract to remain with Kraken

Carlson traded to Ducks by Capitals for 2 draft picks, including conditional 1st

Stanley, Schenn traded to Sabres by Jets

Dickinson, Dach traded to Oilers by Blackhawks for Mangiapane, pick

Roy traded to Avalanche by Maple Leafs for 2 draft picks

Weegar traded to Mammoth by Flames for Maatta, Castagna, picks 

Garland traded to Blue Jackets by Canucks for draft picks

Perry traded to Lightning by Kings for 2nd-round pick in 2028 Draft