Canadiens at Ducks projected lineups

CANADIENS (33-18-9) at DUCKS (34-24-3)
9 p.m. ET; Victory+, KCOP-13, TSN2, RDS
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Alex Newhook -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov
Zachary Bolduc -- Jake Evans -- Kirby Dach
Josh Anderson -- Phillip Danault -- Brendan Gallagher
Lane Hutson -- Noah Dobson
Mike Matheson -- Kaiden Guhle
Jayden Struble -- Alexandre Carrier
Samuel Montembeault
Jakub Dobes
Scratched: Arber Xhekaj, Joe Veleno, Alexandre Texier
Injured: Patrik Laine (lower body)
Ducks projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Leo Carlsson -- Cutter Gauthier
Alex Killorn -- Mason McTavish -- Beckett Sennecke
Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Poehling -- Ryan Strome
Ross Johnston -- Tim Washe -- Jeffrey Viel
Jackson LaCombe -- Jacob Trouba
Olen Zellweger -- Radko Gudas
Pavel Mintyukov -- Ian Moore
Lukas Dostal
Ville Husso
Scratched: Jansen Harkins, Drew Helleson, John Carlson
Injured: Mikael Granlund (upper body), Troy Terry (upper body)
Status report
The Canadiens did not hold a morning skate. … Carlson, a defenseman acquired from the Washington Capitals on Thursday for a conditional first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft and a third-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft, is expected to arrive in Anaheim later Friday but will not play. ... Granlund, a forward, took part in the morning skate but will miss his sixth straight game since getting injured while playing for Team Finland at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026; Ducks coach Joel Quenneville said Granlund could return against the St. Louis Blues on Sunday.