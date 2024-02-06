Canadiens appreciate Monahan impact, moving on after trade

WASHINGTON -- Thanks to the break for 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend, the Montreal Canadiens have had a few days to process what was lost when Sean Monahan was traded to the Winnipeg Jets on Friday.

Although Monahan was one of their top forwards, the Canadiens vowed not to change their approach when they resume play without him against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, TSN2, RDS).

"It's sad, but we cannot do anything about it, and we just have to focus on the next game," Montreal forward Juraj Slafkovsky said. "He's not here anymore and we miss him, but we're just going to play our game and play hard no matter who is in."

With Monahan in the final season of his contract and eligible to become an unrestricted free agent after the season, the trade, in which the Canadiens received a first-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft and a conditional third-round selection in the 2027 NHL Draft, was not unexpected. Only the timing, five weeks before 2024 NHL Trade Deadline on March 8, was a little surprising.

"It probably happened before, earlier than we thought probably," Montreal coach Martin St. Louis said. "So, I think that we were all ready for an impact. The League keeps going. It happens to a lot of teams. I think we've been a group that understands that we're going to lose guys. We lost a lot of guys to injuries last year, this year.

"Now you lose a guy via trade, and I think our mindset is staying the same. I think we've always had that next man up, let's go and keep going [approach]."

The Canadiens (20-21-8) remain on the fringe of the Stanley Cup Playoff race, 10 points behind the Detroit Red Wings for the second wild card into the playoffs from the Eastern Conference, with 33 games remaining. They know if they're going to climb back into contention, they can't afford to waste any games feeling sorry for themselves about losing Monahan.

"That's true," forward Cole Caufield said of chasing a playoff spot. "That's what we're after and there's a bunch of games left to get that done. Every game counts, every game matters, and tonight is the start of it."

Replacing Monahan won't be easy; the 29-year-old was third on the Canadiens with 35 points (13 goals, 22 assists) in 49 games and a valuable veteran voice in their locker room.