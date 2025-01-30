Heiskanen week to week for Stars, likely to miss 4 Nations Face-Off

Miro Heiskanen is week to week for the Dallas Stars with a knee injury.

The timeline also means the defenseman will likely miss the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off, with will take place in Montreal and Boston from Feb. 12-20. He had been selected to play for Team Finland along with Stars teammates, defenseman Esa Lindelland forward Roope Hintz.

"We're terming him week-to-week," Stars coach Pete DeBoer said. "He had an MRI yesterday and then he's seeing the specialist today who has gathered all of the information. We'll know more after that.

"I would term [4 Nations] doubtful, but that's going to be for him to announce or decide. I don't want to get out in front of that, that's not my place."

Heiskanen left a 4-3 overtime win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday at 7:56 of the third period after forward Mark Stone collided with his left leg.

Heiskanen leads Dallas defensemen in points with 25 (five goals, 20 assists) in 50 games this season and is sixth in the NHL in ice time per game (25:10). He is also second on the team with 85 blocked shots.

"It's the same way we've adjusted to Tyler Seguin out, or Mason Marchment out, or Roope Hintz out," DeBoer said. "It's next man up. We've got some guys in that defense group that can elevate their game. ... That's just the reality of the NHL season."

Dallas (32-17-1) is second in the Central Division, eight points behind the Winnipeg Jets. The Stars next play against the Vancouver Canucks on Friday (8 p.m. ET; Victory+, SN).

NHL.com independent correspondent Taylor Baird contributed to this report