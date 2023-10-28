Kuemper makes 39 saves, Capitals edge Wild

John Carlson scored the only goal of the shootout.

Marco Rossi scored at 3:46 of overtime, but the goal was immediately waived off due to goaltender interference by Marcus Foligno. Kuemper stopped Marcus Johansson on a breakaway as overtime expired.

Dylan Strome scored his fifth goal in the past four games for the Capitals (3-3-1), and Tom Wilson scored his first goal of the season.

Rossi and Ryan Hartman each scored for the Wild (3-3-2), who were playing the second of a back to back after a 5-2 loss at the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday. Marc-Andre Fleury made 31 saves.

Hartman scored on a breakaway to tie the game 2-2 at 1:16 of the third period. He stole the puck from Capitals defenseman Martin Fehervary at the Wild blue line and beat Kuemper with a backhand shot.

Rossi gave the Wild a 1-0 lead at 2:17 of the first period when he received a pass from Foligno on the rush and scored off the right post from edge of the left circle.

Wilson scored on the rush from the right circle off a feed from Connor McMichael for a short-handed goal at 9:49 to tie it 1-1.

Strome’s power-play goal gave the Capitals a 2-1 lead at 17:14. Alex Ovechkin received a cross-ice pass in the left circle from Evgeny Kuznetsov and, as Fleury moved toward him, Ovechkin slid the puck through the crease to Strome, who tucked it in from the right post.

Ovechkin appeared to increase the lead to 3-1 when he knocked in a rebound at 10:58 of the second period, but Minnesota challenged the goal and a video review determined the Capitals were offside entering the zone.