Coach’s Challenge: MIN @ VGK – 0:26 of the Second Period

Challenge Initiated By: Vegas

Type of Challenge: Missed Game Stoppage Event – High-Sticking the Puck

Result: Original call upheld – Goal Minnesota

Explanation: The play on the ice was challenged under Rule 38 – Coach’s Challenge. Rule 38.1 states, “In all Coach’s Challenge situations, the original call on the ice will be overturned if, and only if, a conclusive and irrefutable determination can be made on the basis of video evidence that the original call on the ice was clearly not correct. If a review is not conclusive and/or there is any doubt whatsoever as to whether the call on the ice was correct, the original call on the ice will be confirmed.”

Video review supported the Referees’ call on the ice that Matt Boldy’s stick was not above the normal height of his shoulders when he contacted the puck at 19:55 of the second period (0:05 elapsed time) before Jared Spurgeon’s goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 80.1.

Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game – Unsuccessful Challenge