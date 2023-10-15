TORONTO -- Auston Matthews scored his second hat trick in as many games for the Toronto Maple Leafs, who defeated the Minnesota Wild 7-4 at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday.
Matthews gets 2nd straight hat trick, Maple Leafs defeat Wild
Nylander has 3 points, Bertuzzi scores 1st goal with Toronto
Recap: Wild at Maple Leafs 10.14.23
Matthews, who also had a hat trick in Toronto’s 6-5 shootout win against the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday, is the fifth player in NHL history to score a hat trick in each of his first two games to start a season, joining Alex Ovechkin (2017-18), Cy Denneny (1917-18), Joe Malone (1917-18) and Reg Noble (1917-18).
“I think the work ethic has been there both games, and as a line just moving our feet, making sure we are taking care of each other defensively and just trying to attack offensively, and obviously the puck has been going in, so that’s always fun and always positive,” Matthews said.
MIN@TOR: Matthews gets hat trick vs. Wild
William Nylander had two goals and an assist, Calle Jarnkrok had a goal and an assist, and Ilya Samsonov made 28 saves for the Maple Leafs (2-0-0). John Tavares and Mitchell Marner each had two assists.
“It’s been fun,” Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe said. “You don’t expect back-to-back hat tricks of course, but I’ve gotten somewhat comfortable and used to Auston having big nights and making a big impact. But to do so on back-to-back nights to start a season, it’s terrific. He looks like he’s having lots of fun.
“I would never question Auston’s motivation and work ethic and commitment. He’s as dialed in as anybody, but I do think he has come in refreshed and healthy. I think he’s had a really good offseason. Auston is focused on the big picture. He’s looking to really drive our team.”
Marco Rossi scored his first NHL goal, and Filip Gustavsson made 26 saves for the Wild (1-1-0).
“A couple power-play goals, a couple breaks, but again we thought we were pretty good,” Minnesota coach Dean Evason said. “I don’t know what it looked like up top, but we made some mistakes in the third period and some stuff in the defensive zone (that) we can clean up. But before that we were pretty tight and we were getting our looks. It’s simply the momentum changed. Do we have to be more resilient? Sure, but we have to be careful to not shoot ourselves like we did here tonight.”
MIN@TOR: Rossi scores his first career goal
Ryan Hartman gave Minnesota a 1-0 lead at 9:32 of the first period, redirecting Kirill Kaprizov's shot from the right point.
Matthews tied it 1-1 at 10:54, receiving a pass in the slot from Mitchell Marner, who was along the right boards, and beating Gustavsson blocker side.
Matthews then put Toronto ahead 2-1 at 12:35 when his centering pass deflected in off the skate of Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin during a 4-on-3 power play.
“Wow. I think he’s been incredible,” Nylander said. “Taking pucks to the net, scoring all kind of goals. He’s been dialed in.”
Nylander made it 3-1 at 19:37 of the first. He made a move in the left circle, cut inside on Joel Eriksson Ek across the crease, and tucked the puck past Gustavsson's outstretched glove.
“John (Tavares) kicked it out to me, and I tried to see what was happening, and eventually I was able to take it to the net and score, so I think John did a great job pulling the guys on to him so I had more space,” Nylander said.
MIN@TOR: Nylander extends the lead with nifty goal
Tyler Bertuzzi scored his first goal with the Maple Leafs to extend the lead to 4-1 at 3:35 of the second period. He swatted in a bumper pass from Jarnkrok from in front on a power play.
Matt Boldy responded 34 seconds later to make it 4-2.
Rossi, who was playing in his 23rd NHL game, then cut it to 4-3 at 9:51 when he batted in a rebound at the top of the crease.
Jarnkrok answered to make it 5-3 at 9:54 of the third period, tapping in a centering pass from Morgan Rielly.
Matthews completed the hat trick with a backhand on a wraparound to push it to 6-3 at 10:25.
“It’s been special,” Rielly said of Matthews. “He’s feeling it and has had a good start to the season, so when your guy is doing that and controlling the game, putting the puck in the net, it gives us a good chance to win.”
Nylander made it 7-3 at 12:14, beating Gustavsson short side from the left circle.
Brandon Duhaime scored at 17:32 for the 7-4 final.
“Just a couple of bad bounces," Duhaime said. "They got a couple (in the third period) and got the momentum right away, so we’ll watch the tape and address it, but not our best effort."
NOTES: Matthews is the first Maple Leafs player to score at least five goals through the first two games of a season since Wendel Clark in 1991-92 (five goals in two games). ... It was Matthews' 61st multigoal game, tying him with Mats Sundin for third in Toronto history. ... Boldy left at 10:11 of the third period because of an upper-body injury. Evason said he will be reevaluated on Sunday.