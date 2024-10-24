Coach’s Challenge: MIN @ TBL – 6:23 of the First Period

Challenge Initiated By: Tampa Bay

Type of Challenge: Off-Side

Result: Call on the ice is upheld – Goal Minnesota

Explanation: Video review confirmed that Minnesota’s Marco Rossi had possession and control of the puck as he entered the attacking zone prior to Kirill Kaprizov’s goal. Rule 83.1 states, in part, that “a player actually controlling the puck who shall cross the line ahead of the puck shall not be considered ‘off-side,’ provided he had possession and control of the puck prior to his skates crossing the leading edge of the blue line.”

Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game – Unsuccessful Challenge

