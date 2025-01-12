Fleury's 36 saves help Wild defeat Sharks

Zuccarello has goal, 2 assists for Minnesota, which is 5-1-0 in past 6

Wild at Sharks | Recap

By Darren Brown
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SAN JOSE -- Marc-Andre Fleury made 36 saves to help the Minnesota Wild defeat the San Jose Sharks 3-1 at SAP Center on Saturday.

Marco Rossi and Matt Boldy scored for the Wild (27-12-4), who have won five of the past six. Mats Zuccarello had a goal and two assists.

William Eklund scored for the Sharks (13-26-6), who have lost three in a row and 11 of the past 13. Yaroslav Askarov made 19 saves.

Rossi gave the Wild a 1-0 lead at 5:51 of the first period. Zuccarello floated a pass to Rossi, who got behind the defense and went backhand with a shot over Askarov's blocker.

Boldy extended the Wild lead to 2-0 at 4:34 of the second period after he took a pass from Zuccarello, walked in on the right side, and scored with a snap-shot over the glove of Askarov from the top of the right circle.

Eklund cut the lead to 2-1 at 17:30 after Macklin Celebrini's shot from the bottom of the right circle created a rebound in front which Eklund backhanded past Fleury.

Zuccarello added an empty-net goal at 18:43 of the third period for the 3-1 final. Celebrini turned the puck over at the blue line, and Zuccarello scored after Askarov started going to the bench.

