Kaprizov has 2 goals, assist in Wild win against Sharks

Liam Ohgren had a goal and an assist in his second NHL game for the Wild (38-33-9), who lost 7-2 to the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday. Jesper Wallstedt made 27 saves.

Mario Ferraro had a goal and an assist, and Mikael Granlund had two assists for the Sharks (19-52-9), who have lost three of their past four (1-2-1). Mackenzie Blackwood made 32 saves.

Boldy gave Minnesota a 1-0 lead at 5:19 of the first period with a one-timer below the right face-off circle after Kaprizov’s point shot was saved.

Jan Rutta tied it 1-1 at 9:32 with a slap shot from the blue line.

Declan Chisholm put the Wild ahead 2-1 at 16:51 with a wrist shot through traffic from the right circle.

Ohgren made it 3-1 at 14:23 of the second period when he put in a rebound with a backhand at the top of the crease.

Ferraro cut it to 3-2 at 15:52 of the second period, taking a drop pass from William Eklund and beating Wallstedt with a one-timer from the right circle.

Kaprizov put the Wild ahead 4-2 at 19:04 of the second period with a wrist shot from the left point. He then pushed it to 5-2 just 47 seconds later when he put in a cross-crease pass from Brock Faber on a power play.

Marcus Johansson tipped in a shot by Jon Merrill at 1:46 of the third period for the 6-2 final.