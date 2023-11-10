Lafreniere, Trocheck each has 3 points in Rangers win against Wild

Artemi Panarin had a goal and an assist to extend his season-opening point streak to 13 games, and Blake Wheeler scored his first goal with the Rangers (10-2-1), who have points in nine straight games (8-0-1).

Domingue made his first start in the NHL since May 13, 2022, when he played for the Pittsburgh Penguins against the Rangers in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference First Round. He was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League to start because Igor Shesterkin (minor soreness, day to day) and Jonathan Quick (upper body, day to day) were unavailable.

Brandon Duhaime scored, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 24 saves for the Wild (5-6-2), who had won two straight.

Trocheck gave New York a 1-0 lead 3:56 into the first period, scoring off a pass from Lafreniere.

Duhaime tied it 1-1 at 12:33 of the second period with a high-slot deflection of Brock Faber's shot from inside the right point.

Lafreniere opened a three-goal third period for the Rangers by giving them a 2-1 lead at 1:41, completing a 2-on-1 with Panarin.

Panarin's patience forced Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin to defend him in the right circle, leaving Lafreniere open on the left side. Fleury was stuck at the right post and didn't get over in time to stop Lafreniere.

Wheeler made it 3-1 at 14:39 with a power-play goal. He scored off a rebound of Will Cuylle's shot, which came after Lafreniere's initial shot from the right point.

Wheeler signed a one-year contract on July 1.

Panarin scored an empty-net goal at 18:39 for the 4-1 final.