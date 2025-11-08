Kaprizov has goal, assist, Wild cruise past Islanders

Mats Zuccarello had an assist in his season debut, and Marco Rossi and Brock Faber scored for the Wild (6-7-3), who have won three of four and were coming off a 4-3 loss at the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday. Jesper Wallstedt made 25 saves.

Zuccarello missed Minnesota’s first 15 games because of a lower-body injury.

Emil Heineman and Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored for the Islanders (6-6-2), who have lost two in a row and had points in three straight (2-0-1). David Rittich made 21 saves.

Vinnie Hinostroza gave the Wild a 1-0 lead at 7:24 of the first period on its first shot on goal. Jonas Brodin’s pass from inside the left circle found him all alone at the far post for a tap-in.

Danila Yurov extended it to 2-0 at 12:32. Yakov Trenin sent a puck to the low slot, and Yurov beat Rittich blocker side through traffic.

Heineman cut it to 2-1 at 4:38 of the second period. From inside the left circle, Mathew Barzal fed Bo Horvat below Minnesota’s goal line before he found Heineman in the low slot for a wide-open net.

Faber scored just 1:18 later to make it 3-1 after picking off a Matthew Schaefer clearing attempt before his shot from the slot went in off Rittich’s glove.

Rossi pushed it to 4-1 at 9:05, beating Rittich glove side on the breakaway after Kaprizov sprung him with a stretch pass from inside the Wild zone.

Pageau made it 4-2 at 18:51 after he beat Wallstedt on the breakaway. Anders Lee sent the puck to open ice in the neutral zone before Pageau tracked it down, cut to the low slot and delayed before he beat a sprawled Wallstedt over his glove.

Kaprizov buried a one-timer at 8:33 of the third period for the 5-2 final. He made a between-the-legs drop pass off the rush to Zuccarello in the high slot and quickly received it back to score from inside the right circle.