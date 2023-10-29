Bratt scores twice, Devils edge Wild

Latest News

Wilson breaks tie in 3rd, Capitals rally past Sharks

Wilson breaks tie in 3rd, Capitals rally past Sharks
Oilers, Flames show up to Heritage Classic in unique outfits

Oilers, Flames show up to 2023 Heritage Classic in unique outfits
Joe Thornton retires from NHL after 24 seasons

Thornton retires from NHL after 24 seasons
Buzz: Ekblad, Montour return to practice

NHL Buzz: Hischier out for Devils with upper-body injury
McDavid returns for Oilers at Heritage Classic

McDavid returns for Oilers at Heritage Classic
Predators sport creative Halloween costumes in latest social media post

Predators sport creative Halloween costumes in latest social media post
Tkachuk scores 2, Senators top Penguins to end skid

Tkachuk scores 2, Senators defeat Penguins to end 3-game skid
Matthew Perry remembered by Ottawa Senators and NHL

Senators, NHL mourn actor Matthew Perry, dead at 54
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Zizing 'Em Up: Karlsson set for 1st trip back to San Jose with Penguins

Zizing 'Em Up: Karlsson set for 1st trip back to San Jose with Penguins
NHL On Tap: Flames, Oilers each in need of win at Heritage Classic

NHL On Tap: Flames, Oilers each in need of victory at Heritage Classic
Wheeler to play first game in Winnipeg with Rangers

Wheeler ready for emotional return to Winnipeg with Rangers
Johnson dies at 29 in 'freak accident,' forward played for Penguins from 2018-19

Former Penguins forward Adam Johnson dies at 29 in 'freak accident’ during game
Golden Knights recover for shootout win against Kings, point streak at 9

Golden Knights recover for shootout win against Kings, point streak at 9
Miller scores in OT, Rangers edge Canucks

Miller scores in OT, Rangers edge Canucks
Heritage Classic, playing outdoors part of NHL dream

Heritage Classic makes outdoor games ‘special,’ part of NHL dream
Flames seek spark to reset season in Heritage Classic

Flames seek spark to reset season in Heritage Classic against Oilers

Bratt scores twice, Devils edge Wild

Extends point streak to 7 for New Jersey

Recap: Wild at Devils 10.29.23

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Staff Writer

NEWARK, N.J. -- Jesper Bratt had two goals and an assist to extend his point streak to seven games for the New Jersey Devils in a 4-3 win against the Minnesota Wild at Prudential Center on Sunday.

Erik Haula and Tyler Toffoli each scored, Luke Hughes had two assists and Vitek Vanecek made 31 saves for the Devils (5-2-1), who have won four of their last five. Bratt has six goals and eight assists during his streak.

Pat Maroon had a goal and an assist, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves for the Wild (3-4-2), who have lost three straight.

Bratt scored on a wrist shot from the left face-off circle off a pass from defenseman John Marino from the opposite circle for a 1-0 lead at 6:13 of the first period.

Maroon tied it after taking a lead pass from Jonas Brodin at the Devils blue line and using his right skate to settle the puck before sweeping a shot over the goal line at 14:53 of the first.

Ryan Hartman scored a power-play goal on the backhand at the left post to give the Wild a 2-1 lead at 2:31 of the second period.

Toffoli answered with a power-play goal on a tap-in from the slot at 6:10 of the second to tie it 2-2.

Haula scored 44 seconds later with a slap shot from the top of the left circle for a 3-2 lead at 6:54.

Bratt then scored a power-play goal on a shot from the left circle after a passing sequence with Hughes and Timo Meier for a 4-2 lead at 16:39 of the second.

Jake Middleton pulled the Wild within 4-3 on a shot from the slot at 15:17 of the third period.