Bratt scores twice, Devils edge Wild

Erik Haula and Tyler Toffoli each scored, Luke Hughes had two assists and Vitek Vanecek made 31 saves for the Devils (5-2-1), who have won four of their last five. Bratt has six goals and eight assists during his streak.

Pat Maroon had a goal and an assist, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves for the Wild (3-4-2), who have lost three straight.

Bratt scored on a wrist shot from the left face-off circle off a pass from defenseman John Marino from the opposite circle for a 1-0 lead at 6:13 of the first period.

Maroon tied it after taking a lead pass from Jonas Brodin at the Devils blue line and using his right skate to settle the puck before sweeping a shot over the goal line at 14:53 of the first.

Ryan Hartman scored a power-play goal on the backhand at the left post to give the Wild a 2-1 lead at 2:31 of the second period.

Toffoli answered with a power-play goal on a tap-in from the slot at 6:10 of the second to tie it 2-2.

Haula scored 44 seconds later with a slap shot from the top of the left circle for a 3-2 lead at 6:54.

Bratt then scored a power-play goal on a shot from the left circle after a passing sequence with Hughes and Timo Meier for a 4-2 lead at 16:39 of the second.

Jake Middleton pulled the Wild within 4-3 on a shot from the slot at 15:17 of the third period.