Stars ease past Wild, spoil Wallstedt NHL debut

Esa Lindell had three assists, and Mason Marchment had two assists for the Stars (24-11-5), who won both games of a home-and-home set against the Wild by a combined score of 11-2 (4-0 at Minnesota on Monday). Scott Wedgewood made 21 saves.

Matt Boldy had a goal and an assist, and Wallstedt made 27 saves for the Wild (17-19-4), who have lost six of their past seven games.

Joe Pavelski gave Dallas a 1-0 lead at 16:45 in the first period with a shot from inside the right face-off circle.

Matt Duchene made it 2-0 at 4:28 in the second period when he converted a bounce off the end boards in front.

Roope Hintz made it 3-0 at 14:59, finishing off a cross-ice pass from Marchment.

The Stars outshot the Wild 16-3 in the second period.

Boldy cut the lead to 3-1 at 4:22 in the third period when he deflected a point shot by Brock Faber.

Jason Robertson gave Dallas a 4-1 lead at 8:05 with a shot from the left face-off circle on a 2-on-1, and Lundkvist shot from the high slot to make it 5-1 at 9:26.

Ryan Hartman cut the lead to 5-2 with a one-timer during a 5-on-3 power play at 11:03.

Tyler Seguin made it 6-2 at 16:10 with a shot from above the right face-off dot.

Sam Steel scored on a rebound at 18:17 for the 7-2 final.