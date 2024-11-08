Wild at Ducks projected lineups

WILD (9-2-2) at DUCKS (4-6-2)
10 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNOX, Victory+, KCOP-13
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov -- Marco Rossi -- Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy
Marcus Foligno -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Ryan Hartman
Yakov Trenin -- Marat Khusnutdinov -- Jakub Lauko
Jonas Brodin -- Jared Spurgeon
Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber
Jon Merrill -- Zach Bogosian
Filip Gustavsson
Marc-Andre Fleury
Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Michael Milne
Injured: None
Ducks projected lineup
Isac Lundestrom -- Leo Carlsson -- Robby Fabbri
Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry
Cutter Gauthier -- Trevor Zegras -- Alex Killorn
Ross Johnston -- Mason McTavish -- Brock McGinn
Pavel Mintyukov -- Brian Dumoulin
Urho Vaakanainen -- Olen Zellweger
Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas
Lukas Dostal
James Reimer
Scratched: Brett Leason
Injured: John Gibson (appendectomy), Cam Fowler (undisclosed)
Status report
The Wild did not conduct a morning skate Friday following a 5-2 win at the San Jose Sharks on Thursday. ... Milne, a forward, was recalled from Iowa of the American Hockey League on Thursday; he did not play against the Sharks but could make his NHL debut Friday. ... Lundestrom moved up to the top line at practice Thursday, Strome dropped to the second line and McTavish to the fourth line. ... Fowler, a defenseman, did not attend the morning skate and will be a game-time decision, Ducks coach Greg Cronin said.