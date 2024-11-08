Wild at Ducks projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

WILD (9-2-2) at DUCKS (4-6-2)

10 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNOX, Victory+, KCOP-13

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Marco Rossi -- Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy

Marcus Foligno -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Ryan Hartman

Yakov Trenin -- Marat Khusnutdinov -- Jakub Lauko

Jonas Brodin -- Jared Spurgeon

Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber

Jon Merrill -- Zach Bogosian

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Michael Milne

Injured: None

Ducks projected lineup

Isac Lundestrom -- Leo Carlsson -- Robby Fabbri

Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry

Cutter Gauthier -- Trevor Zegras -- Alex Killorn

Ross Johnston -- Mason McTavish -- Brock McGinn

Pavel Mintyukov -- Brian Dumoulin

Urho Vaakanainen -- Olen Zellweger

Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas

Lukas Dostal

James Reimer

Scratched: Brett Leason

Injured: John Gibson (appendectomy), Cam Fowler (undisclosed)

Status report

The Wild did not conduct a morning skate Friday following a 5-2 win at the San Jose Sharks on Thursday. ... Milne, a forward, was recalled from Iowa of the American Hockey League on Thursday; he did not play against the Sharks but could make his NHL debut Friday. ... Lundestrom moved up to the top line at practice Thursday, Strome dropped to the second line and McTavish to the fourth line. ... Fowler, a defenseman, did not attend the morning skate and will be a game-time decision, Ducks coach Greg Cronin said.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

NHL Buzz: Rust could return for Penguins against Capitals

Short Shifts Power Rankings: November 8

NHL EDGE stats: Kaprizov building early Hart Trophy case

Jeannot to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Kings game

Matthews out for Maple Leafs against Red Wings with upper-body injury

NHL On Tap: Crosby, Ovechkin closing in on history for Penguins, Capitals

Burnside ‘covered League with integrity and passion’ en route to Hall of Fame

Wendell-Pohl's 'electric' skill paved way to Hall of Fame, Granato says

Wendell-Pohl showed goal-scoring flair on way to Hockey Hall of Fame

Hughes has 2 points, Canucks defeat Kings for 3rd win in row

Wild top Sharks, overcome Celebrini's first 2-goal game

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

Guenther breaks tie late, Utah Hockey Club stifles Blues

Hellebuyck gets 2nd straight shutout, Jets top Avalanche for 13th win in 14 games

Stankoven, Steel each gets goal, assist for Stars in win against Blackhawks

Swayman, Ullmark excited to share ice again when Bruins host Senators