Backlund signs 2-year, $9 million contract with Flames, named captain

Mikael Backlund signed a two-year, $9 million contract with the Calgary Flames on Wednesday, and was named captain.

The contract, which begins in 2024-25, has an average annual value of $4.5 million.

"This is a very special day for my family and I," Backlund said. "Calgary is our home and to know that we will continue my playing career here is important to us. As well, the possibility to play (my) 1,000th (NHL) game ... and celebrate it with our fans and the community is significant to me.

"I'm as equally proud to be named the captain of this historic franchise. I’m ready for the responsibility that goes with wearing the 'C' and I'm surrounded by a strong leadership group in our locker room that will help us take the next step toward winning the Stanley Cup."

Backlund is in the final season of a six-year, $32.1 million contract ($5.3 million AAV) he signed Feb. 16, 2018. He could have become an unrestricted free agent after this season.

The 34-year-old forward had an NHL career-best 56 points (19 goals, 37 assists) in 82 games last season. He also was voted the King Clancy Trophy for leadership and humanitarian contributions to his community.

He is the first Flames captain since defenseman Mark Giordano was claimed by the Seattle Kraken in the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft.

"Mikael Backlund is our captain," Flames general manager Craig Conroy said. "He has been our captain for some time. Today we are excited to extend Mikael for two more seasons and officially add the captaincy to his jersey. We look forward to his continued leadership on the ice, in the locker room and in our community."

Backlund is the fifth player to be named captain this month, following Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks (Sept. 11), Adam Lowry of the Winnipeg Jets (Sept. 12), Brayden Schenn of the St. Louis Blues (Sept. 19) and Brad Marchand of the Boston Bruins (Sept. 20).

Five NHL teams are without a captain: the Anaheim Ducks, Arizona Coyotes, Chicago Blackhawks, Philadelphia Flyers and Seattle Kraken.

"It's surreal. It's a very proud moment,” Backlund said. “I don't think I've really realized its happening. There's been a lot of talk about it, but it's just a very exciting time. I'm very proud to wear it. It's hard to really take it in. I think we'll have to take a few days and maybe wear it in a game to really realize it's there. Special moment for me and my family and something I'm very proud and honored to wear. It's very special to be captain in a Canadian city and I'm very happy to be here and that we're staying."

Selected by the Flames in the first round (No. 24) of the 2007 NHL Draft, Backlund has 492 points (185 goals, 307 assists) in 908 games, which is third all-time in Flames/Atlanta Flames history, behind Jarome Iginla (1,219) and Giordano (949). He also has 22 points (12 goals, 10 assists) in 42 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

The Flames have five other key players in the final seasons of their contract: forward Elias Lindholm and defensemen Noah Hanifin, Nikita Zadorov, Chris Tanev and Oliver Kylington.

Lindholm said before training camp started that he was hoping to sign a contract to remain in Calgary.

The 28-year-old is in the final season of a six-year, $29.1 million contract ($4.85 million AAV) he signed July 16, 2018.

Lindholm was second on the Flames last season with 64 points (22 goals, 42 assists) in 80 games. In 2021-22 he had 82 points (42 goals, 40 assists) in 82 games and was second in voting for the Selke Trophy as the top defensive forward in the NHL.

"I've been pretty clear, I'm willing to stay," he said Sept 13. "… We've got to work it out. Right now I'm focusing on the season and the rest will take care of itself."

