Kesselring fined maximum for actions in Coyotes game

Defenseman disciplined $2,408.85 for cross-checking Lightning defenseman Crozier

Michael-Kesselring

© Bruce Kluckhohn/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

NEW YORK – Arizona Coyotes defenseman Michael Kesselring has been fined $2,408.85, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for cross-checking Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Maxwell Crozier during NHL Game No. 750 in Tampa on Thursday, Jan. 25, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 11:48 of the third period. Kesselring was assessed a pair of minor penalties for cross-checking as well as a 10-minute misconduct.

The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

