McDavid leads 3 Stars of the Month for March

FIRST STAR – CONNOR McDAVID, C, EDMONTON OILERS

McDavid paced the League with 24 assists and 31 points in 15 games (7-24—31) to lift the Oilers (45-23-5, 95 points) into second place in the Pacific Division via a 10-3-2 March. McDavid, who became the first NHL player to accumulate 30 points in a calendar month since he accomplished the feat in December 2022 (14-17—31 in 15 GP), also ranked among the March leaders in power-play points (1st; 10), power-play assists (t-1st; 8), plus/minus (t-10th; +12), game-winning goals (t-11th; 2) and shots on goal (18th; 51). He collected points in 13 of his 15 contests, highlighted by 11 multi-point performances. That included his ninth career four-assist outing (March 21 vs. BUF), five three-point efforts and a stretch of seven straight multi-point games to close the month (March 19-30: 4-15—19). McDavid picked up his 100th point March 7 at CBJ to become the sixth player in League history to reach the milestone at least seven times and the first to do so in four or more consecutive seasons since 1992-93, when Steve Yzerman (6) and Brett Hull (4) both achieved the feat. McDavid then collected his 90th assist March 24 at OTT to become the first player to hit the mark since Joe Thornton in 2006-07 (92). The 27-year-old McDavid has appeared in 71 total games this season (29-97—126), placing among the top performers in assists (1st; 97 – the most by any player since 1992-93), power-play assists (t-1st; 35), points (3rd; 126), power-play points (3rd; 42) and plus/minus (t-6th; +32).