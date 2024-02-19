Matthews leads 3 Stars of the Week

FIRST STAR – AUSTON MATTHEWS, C, TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS

Matthews recorded hat tricks in consecutive games, leading the NHL with six total goals (6-2—8 in 3 GP) to lift the Maple Leafs (29-16-8, 66 points) into third place in the Atlantic Division via a perfect week. Matthews, who was held off the scoresheet in a 4-1 victory against the St. Louis Blues Feb. 13, potted his first career natural hat trick – and fifth three-goal performance of 2023-24 – in a 4-3 overtime win versus the Philadelphia Flyers Feb. 15. He then registered a hat trick in consecutive contests for the second time this season (also Oct. 11-14: 6-0—6 in 2 GP), setting a career high with 3-2—5 in a 9-2 triumph over the Anaheim Ducks Feb. 17. Matthews became the fifth player in League history to post hat tricks in consecutive games multiple times within a single season, joining Wayne Gretzky (1983-84 w/ EDM), Mike Bossy (1980-81 w/ NYI), Joe Malone (1917-18 w/ MTL) and Reg Noble (1917-18 w/ TAN). He also set a franchise record and became the 10th different player in NHL history – and first Mario Lemieux in 1995-96 (w/ PIT) – with at least six hat tricks in a single season. The 26-year-old Matthews, who already owns two Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophies (2021-22 and 2020-21), paces the League with 48 goals – nine more than the next-closest player – through 52 total outings this season (48-23—71). The 2024 NHL All-Star Game MVP also ranks among the 2023-24 leaders in power-play goals (t-2nd; 13), shots on goal (4th; 225), shooting percentage (4th; 21.3% – minimum: 1 SOG/GP) and points (7th; 71).