Matthews leads 3 Stars of the Week

FIRST STAR – AUSTON MATTHEWS, C, TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS

Matthews – who now is one tally shy of the 15th 70-goal season in NHL history and first since 1992-93 – shared the League lead with five goals in four starts (5-2—7) as the Maple Leafs (46-24-10, 102 points) completed a 2-1-1 week to lock up the No. 3 seed in the Atlantic Division. Matthews scored in all four of his appearances to extend his goal streak to eight games dating to March 30 (10-3—13) and point streak to 14 contests dating to March 19 (14-11—25) – each a career high. He posted 1-1—2 in both a 3-2 overtime victory against the Pittsburgh Penguins April 8 and a 5-2 triumph over the New Jersey Devils April 9. Matthews (2-0—2) then recorded his 18th multi-goal performance of the season – the most by any player since Alexander Mogilny in 1992-93 (24 w/ BUF) – to surpass Dave Keon for sole possession of third place on Toronto’s all-time goals list as the team suffered a 6-5 defeat to New Jersey April 11. Matthews added another marker in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Detroit Red Wings April 13 to move within one of the first 70-goal season since Mogilny (76-51—127 in 77 GP) and Teemu Selanne (76-56—132 in 84 GP w/ WIN) each achieved the feat in 1992-93. The 26-year-old Matthews, already a two-time Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy winner (2021-22 and 2020-21), holds a 14-goal edge through 79 total contests in 2023-24 (69-38—107). He also ranks among this season’s leaders in even-strength goals (1st; 51 – a franchise record and the most by any player since 1992-93), shots on goal (4th; 352), power-play goals (t-4th; 18), plus/minus (t-5th; +35), points (6th; 107), shooting percentage (7th; 19.6% – minimum: 1 SOG/GP) and game-winning goals (t-10th; 8).