Matthews leads 3 Stars of the Week

NEW YORK -- Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews, Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi and Calgary Flames center Nazem Kadri have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” for the week ending April 14.
FIRST STAR – AUSTON MATTHEWS, C, TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS
Matthews – who now is one tally shy of the 15th 70-goal season in NHL history and first since 1992-93 – shared the League lead with five goals in four starts (5-2—7) as the Maple Leafs (46-24-10, 102 points) completed a 2-1-1 week to lock up the No. 3 seed in the Atlantic Division. Matthews scored in all four of his appearances to extend his goal streak to eight games dating to March 30 (10-3—13) and point streak to 14 contests dating to March 19 (14-11—25) – each a career high. He posted 1-1—2 in both a 3-2 overtime victory against the Pittsburgh Penguins April 8 and a 5-2 triumph over the New Jersey Devils April 9. Matthews (2-0—2) then recorded his 18th multi-goal performance of the season – the most by any player since Alexander Mogilny in 1992-93 (24 w/ BUF) – to surpass Dave Keon for sole possession of third place on Toronto’s all-time goals list as the team suffered a 6-5 defeat to New Jersey April 11. Matthews added another marker in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Detroit Red Wings April 13 to move within one of the first 70-goal season since Mogilny (76-51—127 in 77 GP) and Teemu Selanne (76-56—132 in 84 GP w/ WIN) each achieved the feat in 1992-93. The 26-year-old Matthews, already a two-time Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy winner (2021-22 and 2020-21), holds a 14-goal edge through 79 total contests in 2023-24 (69-38—107). He also ranks among this season’s leaders in even-strength goals (1st; 51 – a franchise record and the most by any player since 1992-93), shots on goal (4th; 352), power-play goals (t-4th; 18), plus/minus (t-5th; +35), points (6th; 107), shooting percentage (7th; 19.6% – minimum: 1 SOG/GP) and game-winning goals (t-10th; 8).
SECOND STAR – ROMAN JOSI, D, NASHVILLE PREDATORS
Josi led defensemen and placed fourth in the NHL with 2-5—7 in three games as the Predators (47-29-5, 99 points) went 2-0-1 to secure their 16th playoff berth in the past 20 seasons. He collected a pair of third-period assists (including his 80th point of 2023-24) as Nashville rallied to earn its postseason-clinching point in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets April 9. Josi then reached the 60-assist milestone for the second time (also 2021-22: 23-73—96 in 80 GP) with another helper in a 5-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks April 12. He capped the week with 2-2—4, his eighth career four-point performance and first since Nov. 17, 2022 (0-4—4 vs. NYI), in a 6-4 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets April 13. The 33-year-old Josi, who captured the James Norris Memorial Trophy in 2019-20, sits third among defensemen – and 22nd in the entire League – with 23-62—85 through 81 total contests this season. Only two other active blueliners have produced multiple 80-point campaigns: Erik Karlsson and Cale Makar, both with two.
THIRD STAR – NAZEM KADRI, C, CALGARY FLAMES
Kadri paced the NHL with 4-4—8 in four games to propel the Flames (37-38-5, 79 points) to a trio of victories. He notched 1-1—2 (including the tying goal with 5:09 remaining in regulation and an assist on the overtime winner) in a 3-2 triumph versus the San Jose Sharks April 9 before being held off the scoresheet in a 4-1 defeat against the Los Angeles Kings April 11. Kadri rebounded with consecutive three-point performances, collecting 1-2—3 in a 6-3 triumph over the Anaheim Ducks April 12 and 2-1—3 (highlighted by a pair of third-period goals, including the game-winner) in a 6-5 victory against the Arizona Coyotes April 14. The 33-year-old Kadri leads the Flames with 29-45—74 through 80 total appearances in 2023-24, his second-most productive campaign across his 15 NHL seasons (after 2021-22: 28-59—87 in 71 GP w/ COL).