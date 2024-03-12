Rempe to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Rangers game

Forward facing discipline for elbowing Devils defenseman Siegenthaler

Rempe_Rangers_up-close

© Getty Images

By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

Matt Rempe will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Tuesday.

The New York Rangers forward is facing discipline for elbowing New Jersey Devils defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler on Monday.

The incident occurred at 19:30 of the second period in the Rangers' 3-1 win at Madison Square Garden in New York. Rempe was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct.

Siegenthaler left the game following the hit and was "not doing great," according to Devils interim coach Travis Green.

The following grounds are being considered for supplemental discipline: elbowing. However, the Department of Player Safety retains the right to make adjustments to the infraction upon review.

