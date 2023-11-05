'Groundbreaking' Mulvoy set to accept Elmer Ferguson Memorial Award

Mark Mulvoy has about 650 children, 654 if you include the four he had with Trish, his wife of 55 years. Eighteen of those offspring are displayed in frames on the wall in his home office in Rye, New York, with dozens more in a souvenir album he cherishes at his other home in Vero Beach, Florida.

The autographed Sports Illustrated covers feature some of the greatest athletes in hockey, including Gordie Howe, Bobby Orr, Wayne Gretzky, Rod Gilbert, Ken Dryden and the 1980 U.S. men's hockey team, which won the gold medal at the Lake Placid Olympics. They hang among those of baseball's Carl Yastrzemski and Tom Seaver, golf's Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus, basketball's John Havlicek and Larry Bird, football's Doug Flutie, and a handful of the magazine's swimsuit editions.

Mulvoy, 82, will mention some of these names, and many others, on Nov. 13 at the Hockey Hall of Fame NHL Media Awards Luncheon in Toronto, where he will accept the Professional Hockey Writers' Association's 2023 Elmer Ferguson Memorial Award for excellence in hockey journalism.

Named for the late, legendary Montreal newspaper columnist, the award was first presented in 1984 by the PHWA to recognize members of the hockey-writing community whose work has brought honor to journalism and the game they cover.