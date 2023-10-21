Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Seguin forgets ID, not recognized by security before game against Golden Knights
Blue Jackets fan holds up Fantilli sign at College GameDay on ESPN
NHL On Tap: Undefeated Avalanche host Hurricanes
NHL Buzz: Laine out for Blue Jackets against Wild with upper-body injury
Andersson to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Flames game
Jack Hughes gets 4 points, lifts Devils past Islanders in OT 
Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
CHL notebook: Hurricanes prospect Vondras developing with Sudbury
Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings
Werenski has goal, assist in return from injury, Blue Jackets top Flames
Maple Leafs seek spark in return to Tampa Bay after playoff triumph
Bedard’s home opener with Blackhawks has excitement ‘off the charts’
Tkachuk brothers surprise Dad with Blues Hall of Fame induction news in video
Ekman-Larsson set to face Canucks for 1st time since signing with Panthers
Best player in Kings history debated by NHL.com 

Staal out longer term for Flyers with upper-body injury

Could be weeks after defenseman left in 2nd period of win against Oilers

Marc Staal will be out of the Philadelphia Flyers lineup long term after sustaining an upper-body injury in a 4-1 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday.

"I think it's weeks," Flyers coach John Tortorella said.

The defenseman was injured at 4:24 of the second period when he crashed into the end boards after getting tangled with Oilers forward Warren Foegele. Staal didn't return to the game after playing 7:24 in 11 shifts.

The 36-year-old has no points and is averaging 15:34 of ice time in four games this season, his first with Philadelphia after signing a one-year, $1.1 million contract July 3.

The Flyers visit the Dallas Stars on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; BSSW, NBCSP). They are also without defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen, who has not played this season because of an undisclosed injury. He has been skating.

Philadelphia signed Staal to be a regular in the lineup and help mentor young defensemen Egor Zamula, 23, Cam York, 22, and Emil Andrae, 21.

Zamula and Andrae have each played two games this season and will be in the lineup against the Stars. It's likely they will see increased playing time at least until Ristolainen returns.

Staal has played 1,105 NHL regular-season games for the New York Rangers, Detroit Red Wings, Florida Panthers and Flyers. He's played 128 Stanley Cup Playoff games, including the Stanley Cup Final with the Panthers last season and the 2014 Final with the Rangers.