Celebrini, Smith among 10 Hobey Baker candidates

Macklin Celebrini, the projected No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, was named one of 10 candidates for the Hobey Baker Memorial Award on Wednesday.

The Hobey Baker Award is presented annually to recognize the top NCAA men's hockey player.

The three finalists will be revealed April 4, and the winner will be announced at the RiverCentre Convention Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, on April 12 (6 p.m. ET; NHLN), the day before the NCAA national championship game at Xcel Energy Center on April 13.

Celebrini is second among NCAA Division I players with 30 goals and third with 55 points in 33 games for Boston University in Hockey East. The 17-year-old center is No. 1 on NHL Central Scouting's midterm list of North American skaters eligible for the 2024 draft, and No. 1 on NHL.com's midseason list of top draft-eligible players this season.

Five of the 10 finalists have been drafted by NHL teams: North Dakota forward Jackson Blake (Carolina Hurricanes), Denver forward Jack Devine (Florida Panthers), Boston College forward Cutter Gauthier (Anaheim Ducks), Boston University defenseman Lane Hutson (Montreal Canadiens) and Boston College forward Will Smith (San Jose Sharks).

The 10 candidates were selected by voting from all 64 NCAA Division I college hockey coaches and via online fan balloting.

Here's a look at the 10 candidates (listed in alphabetical order):

Jackson Blake, F, North Dakota

The 20-year-old sophomore, selected by the Hurricanes in the fourth round (No. 109) of the 2021 NHL Draft, ranks second in NCAA Division I men's hockey scoring with 57 points (21 goals, 36 assists) and leads North Dakota with five game-winning goals in 38 games. His father, Jason Blake, who played 871 NHL games as a forward for the Los Angeles Kings, New York Islanders, Toronto Maple Leafs and Ducks from 1998-2012, was a two-time Hobey Baker Award finalist at North Dakota.

Macklin Celebrini, F, Boston University

The youngest player in the nation leads all NCAA Division I players with 1.67 points per game, is fourth with 158 shots on goal and tied for fourth with 11 power-play goals. He also has a 52.3 face-off winning percentage (269-for-514). Celebrini, named Hockey East Rookie of the Year and Player of the Year, looks to become the first player from Boston University to win the award since Jack Eichel in 2015.

Jack Devine, F, Denver

The 20-year-old junior, selected by the Panthers in the seventh round (No. 221) of the 2022 NHL Draft, is third in the NCAA in goals (27) and fourth in points (54) in 38 games. Devine is a finalist for the National Collegiate Hockey Conference Player of the Year and Forward of the Year.

Cutter Gauthier, C, Boston College

The 20-year-old sophomore was selected by the Philadelphia Flyers with the No. 5 pick in the 2022 draft and traded to the Ducks on Jan. 8 for defenseman Jamie Drysdale and a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. Gauthier leads the NCAA with 32 goals, is fifth with 52 points in 35 games and has a knack for coming through in the clutch, leading the nation with nine game-winning goals. He helped the United States win a gold medal at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Collin Graf, F, Quinnipiac

An undrafted junior, the 21-year-old played a big role in Quinnipiac's national championship and was a Hobey Baker top 10 finalist in 2023. He ranks 11th with 22 goals and 48 points. His 1.55 points-per game is sixth in NCAA Division I men's hockey. Graf is a finalist for ECAC Player of the Year.

Lane Hutson, D, Boston University

The 20-year-old sophomore, selected by the Canadiens in the second round (No. 62) of the 2022 draft, is first among NCAA defensemen with 1.33 points per game. A Hobey Baker top 10 finalist last year, he is tied for first in the NCAA at his position with 44 points (12 goals, 32 assists) in 33 games. Hutson, named to Hockey East First Team, played a key role for the United States at the 2024 WJC.

Kyle McClellan, G, Wisconsin

The senior was named Big Ten Goaltender of the Year and is a finalist for Big Ten Player of the Year. The 25-year-old (24-11-1) is tied for the NCAA lead in save percentage (.931) and first in shutouts (seven) and tied for second in goals-against average (1.92). He's a semifinalist for the Mike Richter Award, recognizing the nation's top goaltender.

Liam McLinskey, F, Holy Cross

The 23-year-old junior from Pearl River, New York, transferred to Holy Cross from Quinnipiac prior to last season and made an immediate impact. He led Holy Cross with 47 points (19 goals, 28 assists) in 39 games this season, and was named Atlantic Hockey Player of the Year.

Sam Morton, F, Minnesota State

Morton, 24, signed a free agent contract with the Calgary Flames on March 18. He had 34 points (24 goals, 10 assists) in 37 games for Minnesota State this season and has one assist in one game for Calgary in the American Hockey League. The senior led the Central Collegiate Hockey Association in conference goals scored (15) and power-play goals (eight) and was also 55.5 percent on face-offs (433-for-780).

Will Smith, F, Boston College

Smith, 19, is first in the NCAA in points (58) and assists (40) in 35 games as a freshman. The No. 4 by the Sharks in the 2023 NHL Draft ranks third with 1.66 points per game. He was named to Hockey East First Team, Hockey East All Rookie Team and was runner-up for Rookie of the Year. Smith also helped the United States win a gold medal at the 2024 WJC.