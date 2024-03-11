MacKinnon leads 3 Stars of the Week

NEW YORK – Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon, Boston Bruins center Pavel Zachaand Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” for the week ending March 10.

FIRST STAR – NATHAN MacKINNON, C, COLORADO AVALANCHE

MacKinnon led the NHL in assists and points (3-7—10), extended his home point streak to 32 games and took the lead in the Art Ross Trophy scoring race, helping the Avalanche (40-20-5, 85 points) post a 3-0-0 homestand. MacKinnon tallied 2-2—4 in a 5-0 shutout over the Chicago Blackhawks March 4 and notched his second consecutive four-point effort (1-3—4), including his 40th goal of the season, in a 7-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings March 6. MacKinnon became the fourth player in Avalanche/ Nordiques history to record three-or-more 40-goal campaigns, joining franchise icons Michel Goulet (7), Joe Sakic (5) and Peter Stastny (5). He concluded the week with a pair of assists in a 2-1 overtime win over the Minnesota Wild March 8. MacKinnon (32 GP) owns a share of the third-longest home point streak in NHL history with Guy Lafleur (32 in 1978-79 w/MTL). The two longest such streaks are owned by Wayne Gretzky (40 in 1988-89 w/LAK and 33 in 1985-86 w/EDM). MacKinnon's big week vaulted him into first place in the NHL scoring race with 40-71—111, four points ahead of Nikita Kucherov (38-69—107). Entering Tuesday's game at Calgary on a 12-game point streak (8-18—26), it has been more than a month since MacKinnon has been held off the shortsheet (Feb. 10 at Florida).