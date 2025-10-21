Kings at Blues projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

KINGS (1-3-2) at BLUES (3-2-0)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, FDSNW

Kings projected lineup

Andrei Kuzmenko -- Alex Laferriere -- Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Joel Armia

Warren Foegele -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore

Jeff Malott -- Alex Turcotte -- Corey Perry

Brian Dumoulin -- Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Mikey Anderson -- Cody Ceci

Darcy Kuemper

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Jacob Moverare, Samuel Helenius, Pheonix Copley

Injured: Anze Kopitar (foot), Kyle Burroughs (upper body)

Blues projected lineup

Dylan Holloway -- Robert Thomas -- Jake Neighbours

Pavel Buchnevich -- Pius Suter -- Jimmy Snuggerud

Mathieu Joseph -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou

Alexandre Texier -- Nick Bjugstad -- Nathan Walker

Cam Fowler -- Colton Parayko

Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk

Tyler Tucker -- Matthew Kessel

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Logan Mailloux

Injured: Oskar Sundqvist (lower body), Alexey Toropchenko (lower, upper body soreness)

Status report

The Kings held an optional morning skate. … Perry will make his season debut after having offseason knee surgery. ... Kuemper is expected to start after missing two games with a lower-body injury. ... Kopitar, a center, and Burroughs, a defenseman, are on the five-game road trip, but each will not play. ... Sundqvist, a forward, is out but could make his season debut against the Utah Mammoth on Thursday. … Toropchenko, a forward, continues to skate regularly but remains day to day. He will miss his fifth straight game.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Status Report: Perry to make Kings debut against Blues

Avalanche reveal throwback jerseys with Nordiques logo

EDGE stats behind Dorofeyev’s elite goal-scoring for Golden Knights

Celebrini, Schaefer set for battle of most recent No. 1 picks when Sharks visit Islanders

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Houle brought Canadiens ‘family together’ as Alumni Association president 

Red Wings being held ‘accountable’ by McLellan, respond with 5 straight wins

NHL On Tap: Marchand returns to Boston with Panthers to face Bruins

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Schmid, Golden Knights hand Hurricanes 1st loss of season

Toews scores 1st goal with hometown Jets in win against Flames

Rangers' frustration grows with 4th home loss

Keller has sights set on making U.S. Olympic team, getting Mammoth to playoffs

Schaefer, Celebrini latest No. 1 draft picks to go head-to-head

Pressure to recover form slow starts can wear on teams early in season

Wirtz says Blackhawks' rebuild ‘on track’ in Q&A with NHL.com