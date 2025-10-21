Kings at Blues projected lineups

KINGS (1-3-2) at BLUES (3-2-0)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, FDSNW

Kings projected lineup

Andrei Kuzmenko -- Alex Laferriere -- Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Joel Armia

Warren Foegele -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore

Jeff Malott -- Alex Turcotte -- Corey Perry

Brian Dumoulin -- Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Mikey Anderson -- Cody Ceci

Darcy Kuemper

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Jacob Moverare, Samuel Helenius, Pheonix Copley

Injured: Anze Kopitar (foot), Kyle Burroughs (upper body)

Blues projected lineup

Dylan Holloway -- Robert Thomas -- Jake Neighbours

Pavel Buchnevich -- Pius Suter -- Jimmy Snuggerud

Mathieu Joseph -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou

Alexandre Texier -- Nick Bjugstad -- Nathan Walker

Cam Fowler -- Colton Parayko

Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk

Tyler Tucker -- Matthew Kessel

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Logan Mailloux

Injured: Oskar Sundqvist (lower body), Alexey Toropchenko (lower, upper body soreness)

Status report

The Kings held an optional morning skate. … Perry will make his season debut after having offseason knee surgery. ... Kuemper is expected to start after missing two games with a lower-body injury. ... Kopitar, a center, and Burroughs, a defenseman, are on the five-game road trip, but each will not play. ... Sundqvist, a forward, is out but could make his season debut against the Utah Mammoth on Thursday. … Toropchenko, a forward, continues to skate regularly but remains day to day. He will miss his fifth straight game.