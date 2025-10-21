Kings at Blues projected lineups

KINGS (1-3-2) at BLUES (3-2-0)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, FDSNW
Kings projected lineup
Andrei Kuzmenko -- Alex Laferriere -- Adrian Kempe
Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Joel Armia
Warren Foegele -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore
Jeff Malott -- Alex Turcotte -- Corey Perry
Brian Dumoulin -- Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
Mikey Anderson -- Cody Ceci
Darcy Kuemper
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Jacob Moverare, Samuel Helenius, Pheonix Copley
Injured: Anze Kopitar (foot), Kyle Burroughs (upper body)
Blues projected lineup
Dylan Holloway -- Robert Thomas -- Jake Neighbours
Pavel Buchnevich -- Pius Suter -- Jimmy Snuggerud
Mathieu Joseph -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou
Alexandre Texier -- Nick Bjugstad -- Nathan Walker
Cam Fowler -- Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk
Tyler Tucker -- Matthew Kessel
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Logan Mailloux
Injured: Oskar Sundqvist (lower body), Alexey Toropchenko (lower, upper body soreness)
Status report
The Kings held an optional morning skate. … Perry will make his season debut after having offseason knee surgery. ... Kuemper is expected to start after missing two games with a lower-body injury. ... Kopitar, a center, and Burroughs, a defenseman, are on the five-game road trip, but each will not play. ... Sundqvist, a forward, is out but could make his season debut against the Utah Mammoth on Thursday. … Toropchenko, a forward, continues to skate regularly but remains day to day. He will miss his fifth straight game.