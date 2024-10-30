SAN JOSE -- Jake Walman had a goal and two assists for the San Jose Sharks, who got their second win in as many nights, 4-2 against the Los Angeles Kings at SAP Center on Tuesday.
Walman has 3 points, Sharks top Kings for 2nd straight win
Toffoli, Zetterlund score, Vanecek makes 26 saves for San Jose
Tyler Toffoli, Fabian Zetterlund and William Eklund scored in the third period for the Sharks (2-7-2), who were coming off a 5-4 overtime win at the Utah Hockey Club on Monday. Vitek Vanecek made 26 saves.
"I mean, a win's a win. It doesn't matter where it is. We want to win hockey games here," San Jose coach Ryan Warsofsky said. "[I'm] proud of the guys tonight in the back-to-back effort, the way we performed, the way we showed up, and how we worked was how it should look. Proud of the group."
Akil Thomas scored in his season debut, and David Rittich made 17 saves for the Kings (5-3-2), who had won two in a row.
"We didn't start at all. We took two penalties in the first five minutes, got on our heels," Los Angeles coach Jim Hiller said. "Give them a ton of credit, they came and did what they do, came and worked. [In the] second period, we got ourselves going a little bit. Then in the third period they made big plays when they needed to and we made a couple of poor plays."
Kings forward Kevin Fiala was a healthy scratch after he missed a team meeting.
"I think the statement said it all," Hiller said. "So, there's nothing to add there."
Walman gave the Sharks a 1-0 lead at 2:20 of the second period with a slap shot glove side from the point after Nico Sturm won a battle for the puck off the face-off.
Walman has six points (one goal, five assists) in his past two games.
"I think we can all contribute. We've all kind of individually done it in the past," Walman said. "I think anytime we can help the forwards out, the biggest thing is just getting it up to them. We have so many skilled forwards."
Thomas scored 58 seconds later to tie it 1-1, jamming in a rebound after Brandt Clarke's wrist shot hit off Vanecek's glove and dropped in the crease.
"It felt really good," Thomas said. "Just kind of weird playing the first time in a few weeks, so the first period, I didn't really feel amazing. [I] felt better as the shifts went on."
Zetterlund gave the Sharks a 2-1 lead at 6:25 of the third period, beating Rittich glove side after electing to shoot on a 2-on-1.
"That's a real good play by [Alexander Wennberg]," Zetterlund said. "He just gave me the puck, and I came in [and] I think I had [Danil] Gushchin on the other side, but why not shoot it?"
Alex Laferriere tied the game 2-2 at 8:52. Warren Foegele won a battle for the puck along the end boards and passed out front to Laferriere for a one-timer in close.
Toffoli responded to put the Sharks back in front 3-2 at 11:02. He took a pass all alone in front from Walman, moved the puck to his backhand, and tucked a shot into an open net.
"It's part of our game plan to step up on the wingers and be aggressive," Walman said. "All of our 'D' trust that our forwards are going to be back to support us if we don't get the puck. We've kind of done it all game, and it worked out. Turned into a goal on that one."
Eklund added an empty-net goal at 19:22 for the 4-2 final.
NOTES: Sharks forward Ethan Cardwell was plus-1 in 11:57 of ice time in his NHL debut. The 22-year-old was recalled from San Jose of the American Hockey League on Tuesday after Ty Dellandrea was placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.