NEW YORK -- The Los Angeles Kings had five different goal-scorers in 5-1 win against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Saturday.
Kings win for 7th time in 8 games, defeat slumping Rangers
Score 3 goals in 2:18 span in 2nd period, hand New York 9th loss in past 12
Adrian Kempe, Alex Turcotte, Quinton Byfield and Warren Foegele each had a goal and an assist, and Darcy Kuemper made 31 saves for the Kings (18-9-3), who were coming off a 3-1 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday, which ended a six-game winning streak.
"That's one of our strengths as a group that we're able to have such a quick memory and bounce back," Foegele said of the Kings, who have won seven of eight and eight of 10. "In the first, we came out with so much pace and we played north. I just felt like we were really connected today."
The Rangers were not connected, which has been a consistent theme for them.
Igor Shesterkin allowed five goals on 21 shots before Jonathan Quick replaced him at 5:04 of the second period. Quick made 11 saves, and Filip Chytil scored for the Rangers (15-13-1), who are 3-9-0 since Nov. 21.
"I mean, I feel like we are just chasing," Rangers center Mika Zibanejad said. "I think we're waiting for the next guy to do something. It just becomes a waiting game. We have to understand that it's going to take a lot more than what we did today to get out of this. It's unacceptable."
The Rangers were hoping to build on their 3-2 win at the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday. They loved their start in that game, but did not like the way they played in the third period.
That carried into the first period Saturday, with the Rangers lamenting their effort and execution.
"It was a horrendous first period," coach Peter Laviolette said.
Turcotte gave the Kings a 1-0 lead at 7:05 of the first period, scoring on a 2-on-1 with Kempe.
Turcotte moved up to play on the top line with Kempe and Kopitar because Trevor Moore was out with an upper-body injury.
"I thought he had a really good game," Kings coach Jim Hiller said. "What a great finish. Just a nice goal all three coming up the ice. I thought he was real good. I thought he was one of the stars of the game for us."
The Kings second line of Byfield, Foegele and Tanner Jeannot, combined for two goals, three assists and nine shots on goal.
"We needed that," Hiller said. "I thought their line was flat in Jersey. They didn't get anything done. Against a good team you can't have one line flat. They came out and they were flying. There's no question they set the tone for us as a line."
Foegele gave Los Angeles a 2-0 lead at 15:06, scoring on his own rebound from the slot after getting the puck from Byfield.
The Kings then scored three goals in the first 5:04 of the second period to take a 5-0 lead.
"To start a game like that in our building after playing some of the games like we have in our building, it's bad," Laviolette said. "You know what I mean, it was a bad start. Right from the very beginning, the puck movement, the speed in which we were playing, the strides, completely different from where we were a game ago. We can't just play one game like that; we've got to string together 10 games like that. So consistency in what we're doing is not good. It's frustrating and disappointing to start the game like that."
Byfield's one-timer from above the right hash marks off a pass from Foegele gave Los Angeles a 3-0 lead at 2:46. It was his first goal in nine games.
Kempe finished off a pretty passing sequence between Turcotte, himself and Kopitar to make it 4-0 at 4:40.
Phillip Danault scored off a rebound of Brandt Clarke's shot 24 seconds later, extending the lead to 5-0 at 5:04, giving the Kings three goals in a 2:18 span.
"We talked about let's have a good push in that first five minutes of the second," Foegele said. "We certainly did. We kind of just ended the game there."
The Rangers had players back on all three goals in the second, and didn't defend Foegele in the slot on his goal in the first.
"We need to knock some people down," Laviolette said. "We've got enough guys in there we should be able to defend in an area and it wasn't a priority. It needs to be a priority."
Quick came in after Danault's goal, replacing Shesterkin, who allowed three goals on four shots in the second period.
Chytil made it 5-1 at 12:17 of the second, scoring with a shot off the right half-wall.
"There's a lot of things you can say; at the end of the day, you need to perform on the ice and you need to make sure you show up and give it your all every shift," Rangers center Vincent Trocheck said. "Right now, I feel like we're not doing that."
NOTES: The three goals in 2:18 in the second period were the fastest three goals the Kings have scored on the road since Feb. 5, 2019, when they did it in 1:20 in New Jersey. … Byfield's assist on Foegele's goal in the first period was his 100th career point. … Rangers defenseman Connor Mackey made his season debut. He had one shot on goal and a fighting major in 13:33 of ice time. He replaced defenseman K'Andre Miller, who was placed on injured reserve Friday with an upper-body injury.