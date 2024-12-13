Kings at Rangers projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

KINGS (17-9-3) at RANGERS (15-12-1)

1 p.m. ET; FDSNW, MSG, TVAS

Kings projected lineup

Trevor Moore -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Warren Foegele -- Quinton Byfield -- Tanner Jeannot

Kevin Fiala -- Phillip Danault -- Alex Laferriere

Alex Turcotte -- Samuel Helenius

Mikey Anderson -- Vladislav Gavrikov

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Jacob Moverare -- Jordan Spence

Kyle Burroughs

Darcy Kuemper

David Rittich

Scratched: Andreas Englund, Akil Thomas, Andre Lee

Injured: Trevor Lewis (lower body), Drew Doughty (ankle)

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Reilly Smith

Will Cuylle -- Filip Chytil -- Kaapo Kakko

Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick -- Brett Berard

Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox

Connor Mackey -- Braden Schneider

Zac Jones -- Victor Mancini

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Jonny Brodzinski, Jimmy Vesey, Chad Ruhwedel

Injured: K'Andre Miller (upper body), Urho Vaakanainen (upper body)

Status report

The Kings recalled Lee, a forward, on an emergency basis from Ontario of the American Hockey League on Friday. … Miller was placed on injured reserve by the Rangers on Friday. The defenseman was injured during a 3-2 win against the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday. ... Mackey will make his season debut. He was recalled from Hartford of the AHL on Sunday. ... Ruhwedel, a defenseman, was recalled from Hartford on Friday but likely will be scratched.

