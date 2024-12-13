Kings at Rangers projected lineups
Kings projected lineup
Trevor Moore -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Warren Foegele -- Quinton Byfield -- Tanner Jeannot
Kevin Fiala -- Phillip Danault -- Alex Laferriere
Alex Turcotte -- Samuel Helenius
Mikey Anderson -- Vladislav Gavrikov
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
Jacob Moverare -- Jordan Spence
Kyle Burroughs
Darcy Kuemper
David Rittich
Scratched: Andreas Englund, Akil Thomas, Andre Lee
Injured: Trevor Lewis (lower body), Drew Doughty (ankle)
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere
Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Reilly Smith
Will Cuylle -- Filip Chytil -- Kaapo Kakko
Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick -- Brett Berard
Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox
Connor Mackey -- Braden Schneider
Zac Jones -- Victor Mancini
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Jonny Brodzinski, Jimmy Vesey, Chad Ruhwedel
Injured: K'Andre Miller (upper body), Urho Vaakanainen (upper body)
Status report
The Kings recalled Lee, a forward, on an emergency basis from Ontario of the American Hockey League on Friday. … Miller was placed on injured reserve by the Rangers on Friday. The defenseman was injured during a 3-2 win against the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday. ... Mackey will make his season debut. He was recalled from Hartford of the AHL on Sunday. ... Ruhwedel, a defenseman, was recalled from Hartford on Friday but likely will be scratched.