Islanders rally for OT victory, end Kings' road winning streak at 11

“We just played a really solid hockey game, and they played a good game, too,” Islanders captain Anders Lee said. “It's a good hockey club, and I think we proved when we stick with it and just continue to push, our resiliency can show itself, and it did tonight.”

The Kings' road winning streak was the longest to begin a season in NHL history, and was one shy of tying the longest at any point in a season in League history.

“They gained momentum in the third period. Seemed like we had that game under wraps,” Los Angeles defenseman Drew Doughty said. “Seemed like we were going to the job done and then just one mistake and they got all the momentum.”

Pageau won it when he slid a backhand five-hole on Cam Talbot on a breakaway.

“To be honest, I was thinking of shooting like I did all year, and it hasn't been working,” Pageau said. “So I said I'll try something else. I saw Casey [Cizikas] do that a few times, and it's been working, so I said I’ll give it a shot, and it worked out.”