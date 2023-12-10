ELMONT, N.Y. -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored 13 seconds into overtime for the New York Islanders, who ended the Los Angeles Kings' 11-game road winning streak with a 3-2 come-from-behind victory at UBS Arena on Saturday.
Islanders rally for OT victory, end Kings' road winning streak at 11
Pageau scores at 13 seconds after Lee ties it with 2 goals in 3rd
“We just played a really solid hockey game, and they played a good game, too,” Islanders captain Anders Lee said. “It's a good hockey club, and I think we proved when we stick with it and just continue to push, our resiliency can show itself, and it did tonight.”
The Kings' road winning streak was the longest to begin a season in NHL history, and was one shy of tying the longest at any point in a season in League history.
“They gained momentum in the third period. Seemed like we had that game under wraps,” Los Angeles defenseman Drew Doughty said. “Seemed like we were going to the job done and then just one mistake and they got all the momentum.”
Pageau won it when he slid a backhand five-hole on Cam Talbot on a breakaway.
“To be honest, I was thinking of shooting like I did all year, and it hasn't been working,” Pageau said. “So I said I'll try something else. I saw Casey [Cizikas] do that a few times, and it's been working, so I said I’ll give it a shot, and it worked out.”
Lee scored two goals, and Ilya Sorokin made 34 saves for the Islanders (12-7-7), who are 4-0-1 in their past five games.
“Very inspirational. He’s been playing really well,” New York coach Lane Lambert said of Lee. “He’s been leading, he’s been forechecking. He’s battling, he’s getting to the net front, and he got rewarded tonight.”
Adrian Kempe and Vladislav Gavrikov scored, and Kevin Fiala had two assists for the Kings (16-4-4). Talbot made 27 saves.
Lee cut it to 2-1 at 8:42 of the third, scoring on a rebound in front.
“We played playoff-type hockey in the third. Well, we only did for half a period,” Kings coach Todd McLellan said. “It’s amazing how one play can change the momentum of a game.”
Lee then tied it 2-2 at 15:49. Bo Horvat won a face-off back to Scott Mayfield, whose slap shot from the right point produced another rebound for Lee in front.
"Early in the third, we just couldn't really find anything, and then it just clicked," Islanders forward Mathew Barzal said. "We get one, and then sometimes it just takes that break. ... One break and it completely changed the momentum. So that's a huge win for this locker room."
Kempe gave the Kings a 1-0 lead at 5:40 of the second period, scoring short side with a one-timer from the right circle off a cross-ice pass from Fiala on a power play.
Gavrikov made it 2-0 at 9:08 with a shot from the top of the left circle through a screen. His goal came after the Islanders turned the puck over while trying to clear their zone.
"When we got a lead like 2-0, we just simply can't be making mistakes like we did, and we talked about net play," Doughty said. "Two of the goals were net play, and we just got to do a better job."
NOTES: It was the Islanders' first win when trailing after two periods this season (1-4-0). ... The Kings' 12-game road point streak is the longest since the 2014-15 season (Minnesota Wild, 12 games). ... Horvat extended his point streak to six games (four goals, six assists). ... It was Pageau's first overtime goal since Nov. 7, 2019, when he played for the Ottawa Senators. ... Islanders defenseman Mike Reilly has four points (one goal, three assists) during a three-game point streak.