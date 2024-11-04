Kings at Predators projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

KINGS (6-3-3) at PREDATORS (4-6-1)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNW, FDSNSO, TVAS

Kings projected lineup

Alex Turcotte -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore

Warren Foegele -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere

Akil Thomas -- Trevor Lewis -- Tanner Jeannot

Mikey Anderson -- Vladislav Gavrikov

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence

Darcy Kuemper

David Rittich

Scratched: Kyle Burroughs, Andre Lee, Caleb Jones

Injured: Drew Doughty (ankle), Arthur Kaliyev (clavicle)

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist

Steven Stamkos -- Juuso Parssinen -- Jonathan Marchessault

Mark Jankowski -- Tommy Novak -- Luke Evangelista

Zachary L'Heureux -- Colton Sissons -- Cole Smith

Brady Skjei – Roman Josi

Jeremy Lauzon – Alexandre Carrier

Marc Del Gaizo – Luke Schenn

Juuse Saros

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Philip Tomasino, Dante Fabbro, Michael McCarron

Injured: None

Status report

The Kings did not announce a starting goalie at their morning skate. … McCarron is expected to be scratched for the second consecutive game after the forward played in the first 10.

