Kings at Predators projected lineups

KINGS (6-3-3) at PREDATORS (4-6-1)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNW, FDSNSO, TVAS
Kings projected lineup
Alex Turcotte -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Kevin Fiala -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore
Warren Foegele -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere
Akil Thomas -- Trevor Lewis -- Tanner Jeannot
Mikey Anderson -- Vladislav Gavrikov
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence
Darcy Kuemper
David Rittich
Scratched: Kyle Burroughs, Andre Lee, Caleb Jones
Injured: Drew Doughty (ankle), Arthur Kaliyev (clavicle)
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist
Steven Stamkos -- Juuso Parssinen -- Jonathan Marchessault
Mark Jankowski -- Tommy Novak -- Luke Evangelista
Zachary L'Heureux -- Colton Sissons -- Cole Smith
Brady Skjei – Roman Josi
Jeremy Lauzon – Alexandre Carrier
Marc Del Gaizo – Luke Schenn
Juuse Saros
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Philip Tomasino, Dante Fabbro, Michael McCarron
Injured: None
Status report
The Kings did not announce a starting goalie at their morning skate. … McCarron is expected to be scratched for the second consecutive game after the forward played in the first 10.